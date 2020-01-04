Is Trump leading the United States to a new Gulf war? The | I ran

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, warned for a long time that he would take US troops out of what he called the "endless wars,quot; in the Middle East.

But there are fears that Trump may have laid the groundwork for a new conflict.

He ordered the murder of Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of Iran.

A US air strike near Baghdad airport killed Soleimani on Friday, the deputy commander of an Iraqi paramilitary group backed by Iran and several others.

Now, armed groups have pledged to avenge the deaths and all American citizens are urged to leave Iraq immediately.

The Pentagon is sending an additional 3,000 troops to the Middle East in case of reprisals.

Presenter: Find Mohieddeen

Guests:

Hillary Mann Leverett, CEO of the political risk consultancy Stratega and former US diplomat

Andreas Krieg – Assistant Professor of Defense Studies at King's College of London and co-author of Surrogate Warfare: The Transformation of War in the Twenty-First Century

Adolfo Franco – Republican strategist and former adviser to Senator John McCain

Source: Al Jazeera News