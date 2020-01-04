%MINIFYHTML4baf2365807202d1a6dfcbcd3d572fa29% %MINIFYHTML4baf2365807202d1a6dfcbcd3d572fa210%

Is Angelina Jolie going overboard with botox and fillers due to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston? Current reports suggest that the 44-year-old Oscar winner and mother of six children is obsessing with claiming her youth. National Inquire even reported that Angelina is dealing with jealousy problems because Brad Pitt is still friends with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and his new friendship with Alia Shawkat. According to the report, Angelina has resorted to botox and fillers, but they have had an adverse effect. According to the problem of January 6, 2020, a source has said that Angelina has undergone so many procedures that it is no longer recognizable.

An unknown source is cited that says the following.

“I think Angelina has done a lot of work to eclipse Alia and Jen, and seems to have failed. It seems he has used both Botox and fillers that is barely recognizable. You can barely move your face. He even finds it hard to smile!

%MINIFYHTML4baf2365807202d1a6dfcbcd3d572fa211% %MINIFYHTML4baf2365807202d1a6dfcbcd3d572fa212%

You may see an earlier National Enquirer report on Angelina Jolie regarding the cosmetic procedures below.

Angelina Jolie continues with Botox Binge – While Buff Brad Pitt shows his revenge body! https://t.co/mFRLBIMxZS pic.twitter.com/d7KOaNxMT1 – National Enquirer (@NatEnquirer) September 14, 2017

Since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated, there are many fans who expect him and Jennifer Aniston to find their way back. Both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will be at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, 2020, and there are many who expect to see Brad and Jennifer spend time together.

At this point, it is not clear whether Brad and Jennifer are possibly considering reconciliation, but it is known that the two have remained friends and are on good terms.

Jennifer seems to get along with her two ex, including Brad and Justin Theroux, and many feel that proves that she is a really kind person who has no grudge.

What do you think of the rumors and reports that Angelina Jolie is secretly jealous of Jennifer Aniston? Do you think there is any truth in them? Do you think Angelina's face looks like she is using too many cosmetic procedures like Botox and fillers?

Ad

Angelina Jolie is currently filming Eternal The film has a release date set for November 6, 2020.



Post views:

0 0