Iranians mourn the murder of Soleimani | Iran news

By Matilda Coleman
Throughout Iran, there have been emotional scenes as the country says goodbye to Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, who was considered in high esteem not only by the country's leaders but also by a large part of the population.

Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and intellectual author of his regional influence, was killed Friday morning near Baghdad International Airport in an air strike ordered by the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Dorsa Jabbari of Al Jazeera has more than Tehran.

