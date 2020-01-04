Iranians close ranks behind leaders after the United States kills the popular general

In cities across Iran, tens of thousands filled the streets to mourn Major General Qassim Suleimani. Men and women dressed in black beat their chests and took pictures of him. A black flag was raised on the golden dome of the Imam Reza shrine in the city of Mashhad, one of the holiest places in Shia Islam.
Only a few weeks earlier, the streets were full of protesters angry at their leaders for the economy in crisis and the country's international isolation.
But at least for now, Iran is united, angry with the United States.
For years, it has been a divided nation led by age revolutionaries determined to impose their will on a predominantly young population without memory of the Sha, who was deposed in the Islamic Revolution of 1979, and thirsty to live in a more normal nation. integrated into the world
Suddenly, with a selective murder, the nation joined its leaders.
Young and old. Rich and poor. Hard-line and reformer, General Suleimani, the most powerful military leader in Iran, was almost universally admired and had a close cult status. After being killed in Baghdad on Friday in a drone attack ordered by President Trump, his image is now captured in Tehran, wrapped in black curtains.
"Without a doubt, the people of Iran will take revenge on this horrible criminal act," tweeted the president, Hassan Rouhani, a leader who once advocated diplomacy and integration with the West.
In Iraq on Saturday, tens of thousands of pro-Iranian fighters marched through the capital, Baghdad, promising revenge on the United States in a funeral procession for two venerated Iraqi military figures who were also killed in the attack on General Suleimani.
And back in Iran, politicians and ordinary people expressed their support for the vote of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, that "Severe revenge awaits those criminals,quot; who killed the general.
The assassination seems to have solidified the control of power by the intransigents, neutralizing at least for the moment those who had asked for talks with the West, experts inside and outside Iran said.
Iran's relative moderates such as Rouhani have been on the defensive since Trump He withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement and imposed a series of sanctions, which contributed to Iran's strong economic decline.
That reversal reinforced hard-line critics who said they discredited those who had accepted US guarantees. The moderates had fueled hopes for a renewed conversation with Washington, possibly between the two presidents.
Any conversation about disclosure or liberalization seems more dangerous than it has been in years and is likely to vanish from the public debate at the moment. The prospect of negotiations with the United States, Sara Masoumi, a leading reformist journalist, tweeted, is now "below zero."
“At least in the short term, this will create a demonstration to the flag; Suleimani was personally popular, "said Vali R. Nasr, a Middle Eastern scholar and former dean of the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. He predicted,quot; a torrent of emotions, "both organic and government whipped.
Iran is honoring Mr. Suleimani as if it were a combination of statesman and saint. His body will circulate around shrines in all the holy cities of Shia Islam, from Samarra, Kadhimiya, Karbala and Najaf in Iraq to Mashhad and Qom in Iran.
As his body heads to four Iranian cities in the coming days, large crowds are expected to attend and show their solidarity and challenge. However, this unit sample could be short lived.
The deep complaints that provoked protests against the government in November are still valid: economic difficulties, international isolation and social oppression. Some supporters of the Iranian opposition have praised the murder and are in favor of Washington increasing its policy of maximum pressure on the rulers of Iran.
Last month Massive protests against the government shook Iran, showing deep discontent, which only grew with brutal repression that killed up to 1,000 people. The fury in the United States is now expected to divert attention from the country's economic suffering and recent protests.
And the murder can provide the leaders of Iran with an excuse to intensify their repression against dissidents and critics.
The assassination of General Suleimani "was the worst thing that could happen to civic movements in Iran and Iraq," said Amir Rashidi, an Iranian cybersecurity expert based in New York.
"It means more pressure on people who are already being pressured politically and economically."
In just a few days, the conflict between the United States and Iran has intensified dramatically. A rocket attack against a military base in Iraq killed an American on Friday; The United States blamed an Iran-backed militia and carried out air strikes on Sunday that killed about two dozen militia fighters. On Tuesday, the militias invaded the US embassy complex in Baghdad, broke the outer wall and set some structures on fire.
General Suleimani led the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which conducts Iran's foreign military operations. He sent Iranian forces fighting against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. He also directed the role of Iran in arming, training and directing Shiite anti-ISIS militias; the American attack that killed him also killed the powerful leader of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
In addition, the general led Iran's participation with forces such as Houthi rebels in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and others that are in conflict with the United States and its regional allies, Israel and Saudi Arabia. United States had He described him as a terrorist since 2007 and imposed economic sanctions.
But in Iran, the government built its public image as the person who keeps the country safe. He went from being a commander in the shadows to a familiar name, regularly seen in news videos directing troops in battle, meeting with allied leaders and reciting poetry about martyrdom.
"Qassim Suleimani has been seen as the public face of Iran's regional policy," said Sanam Vakil, principal investigator and leader of the Iran Forum at Chatham House, an international affairs institute based in London. "Since the fight against ISIS, you've seen this wave of support for him."
Iranians who are generally frank in support of human rights have turned to national solidarity and sadness for their death.
"How soon we forget how close ISIS was to us and who defeated this monster," actress Bahareh Rahnama posted on her Instagram account. One of the biggest celebrities in Iran is known for her support for women's rights.
General Suleimani was widely regarded as a conservative, but he was careful not to align with any political faction in Iran or take sides in internal disputes, allowing him to be seen as somewhat superior to politics.
"He is someone who had a deep and broad relationship within the Iranian system that allowed him to work with all the key players," said Tabatabai. He cited his close working relationship with Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is seen as a moderate.
"All the major political actors within Iran, from reformists to uncompromising, say this is a great loss," he said.
Iran announced a three-day funeral procession for General Suleimani that began Saturday in Baghdad and then moves to other cities in Iraq. The procession will continue in Mashhad, Iran on Sunday and Tehran on Monday, where Ayatollah Khamenei will pray for the general's body at the University of Tehran.
Then, on Tuesday he will go to his hometown, Kerman, for his funeral. Iranian media reported that he left a will asking for a simple burial there.
Great participation is expected and leaders of militant groups across the region are expected to attend the services, several people with knowledge of the planning said.
"Many Iranians, whether they like the regime or not, considered Suleimani a kind of national symbol," said Raz Zimmt, an Iranian specialist at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, and sees his murder "as something that hurts National pride Mahmoud Dowlatabadi, a prominent Iranian author who has spoken for artistic freedom, wrote that "Iran once again lost one of its most honorable children."
Since Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran has revived its nuclear program in stages, amid growing conflicts with the United States. The European signatories of the agreement promised to find a way to compensate for the effects of the sanctions, but so far they have failed. The signs of renewed negotiations with Washington have not reached anywhere.
"The moderates were already with life support,quot; before the assassination of General Suleimani, Nasr said, and Iran will hold legislative elections next month. “I guess the uncompromising will do very well. This kind of pressure on Iran, as in any country, plays in the hands of the security forces. "