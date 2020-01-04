Iranians close ranks behind leaders after the United States kills the popular general

In cities across Iran, tens of thousands filled the streets to mourn Major General Qassim Suleimani. Men and women dressed in black beat their chests and took pictures of him. A black flag was raised on the golden dome of the Imam Reza shrine in the city of Mashhad, one of the holiest places in Shia Islam.

Only a few weeks earlier, the streets were full of protesters angry at their leaders for the economy in crisis and the country's international isolation.

But at least for now, Iran is united, angry with the United States.

For years, it has been a divided nation led by age revolutionaries determined to impose their will on a predominantly young population without memory of the Sha, who was deposed in the Islamic Revolution of 1979, and thirsty to live in a more normal nation. integrated into the world

Suddenly, with a selective murder, the nation joined its leaders.

Young and old. Rich and poor. Hard-line and reformer, General Suleimani, the most powerful military leader in Iran, was almost universally admired and had a close cult status. After being killed in Baghdad on Friday in a drone attack ordered by President Trump, his image is now captured in Tehran, wrapped in black curtains.