Inside Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma & # 39; s African Safari Honeymoon

Hilary Duff Y Matthew KomaThose who married just before the holidays recently traveled to South Africa for their honeymoon.

The two shared photos and videos of their trip to the Kruger Safari National Park on Saturday, including images of the "Big Five,quot; animals of the African continent: the lion, the elephant, the leopard, the rhinoceros and the Cape buffalo, that appear only a few meters away from them.

"Honeymoon with my love. I already saw the big 5 and had so many naps. There is nothing better than this …" Duff wrote, next to a picture of her and Koma looking out the window at a lush watering hole.

"I love it when you talk about my big 5 ❤️," Koma said.

Duff posted a video of wandering elephants in his Instagram story.

"This is just our back porch," he said. "There are about 30 elephants that we just counted in the back of our yard. Just crossing the river. This is the Sabie River."

He also shared a photo of a male lion relaxing on a hill, a pride of female lines resting on a dirt road and rhinos walking along a watering hole.

Duff and Koma also toured the safari in a convertible vehicle.

"Guys, this beautiful leopard was two feet from me," Duff wrote in a video that shows the wild cat resting on the ground near them.