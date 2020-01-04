Injury problems in New Zealand continue while Matt Henry breaks his left thumb | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML3c14a209d59755708226dfdfb4330e509% %MINIFYHTML3c14a209d59755708226dfdfb4330e5010%





Matt Henry grimaces in pain after injuring his left thumb

%MINIFYHTML3c14a209d59755708226dfdfb4330e5011% %MINIFYHTML3c14a209d59755708226dfdfb4330e5012%

New Zealand suffered another blow of injury on its tour of Australia on Saturday after confirmation player Matt Henry broke his left thumb the day of the opening of the third test.

The right arm sealant received a blow from Joe Burns in his first bowling hand in the first session of the Test.

After leaving the field for treatment, he returned and continued to play bowling, ending the day with 21 envelopes without a wicket.

If batting will depend on the "conditions of the match," the New Zealand cricket said.

"An X-ray last night confirmed that Matt Henry had broken his left thumb after a blow on the first day," a New Zealand Cricket press release said.

"He has been tied and placed in a splint. Henry will continue to play in the Test with his dependent batting match."

The Blacks Caps lost to Lockie Ferguson by an injury in the first Test and another bowler, Trent Boult, in the second, while Tim Southee was eliminated by the third to make way for Henry.

Captain Kane Williamson, hitter Henry Nicholls and spinner Mitchell Santner were also discarded from the third test for a flu outbreak.

Australia is looking for a clean sweep after winning the first two tests in Perth and Melbourne.