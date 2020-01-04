Indian protesters facing police brakes borrow from Hong Kong, Paris | India News

%MINIFYHTML830af71ef77ea0792df2788660f92d4e9% %MINIFYHTML830af71ef77ea0792df2788660f92d4e10%

Before midnight on New Year's Eve, a call to action was sent in a private WhatsApp group: in an hour, dozens gathered in the center of the city of Hyderabad, in southern India, and many they carried banners to protest against a controversial new citizenship law.

Police quickly dispersed the group and briefly arrested six people, but for Syed Faheem, who formed the WhatsApp group, he marked another successful flash protest, inspired by the tactics used by protesters in Hong Kong.

Faheem, a software consultant, is one of a growing group of opponents of the new law who have begun to borrow the tactics used in protests from Hong Kong to Paris, to protest against legislation that critics say discriminates against Muslims .

In Hyderabad, some protesters say it is impossible to obtain permission from the police to hold demonstrations, forcing them to adopt new tactics to show dissent.

"The goal is to get 30 minutes in one place. Some people support us, others come and discuss with us," said Faheem, who has organized regular protests through WhatsApp messages that are amplified through social networks.

The locations of the protests, which change daily, are published only one or two hours in advance, and the exact locations are shared only a few minutes before.

Hyderabad police chief Anjani Kumar told the Reuters news agency that people are allowed to meet in areas such as sports fields or closed auditoriums to protest, but added: "We have not given permission for any demonstration or procession because that affects traffic. "

& # 39; Be water & # 39;

In Hong Kong, where anti-government demonstrations have lasted for months, protesters adopted a "be water,quot; strategy, inspired by martial arts legend Bruce Lee, appearing in different places almost daily to catch authorities with the flat feet.

Sharjeel Imam, who helped organize a sit-in in New Delhi against the new law that has been implemented for weeks, said he plans to adopt the flash mob strategy to keep up the turmoil.

In Hyderabad, the idea of ​​copying the Hong Kong playbook came when protesters sought ways to carry out a long-term campaign that the police would find difficult to stop, said two members of the Faheem group.

"Hong Kong has been fundamental … It was very inspiring," said a 30-year-old IT professional, who refused to be identified.

After the police restricted the protests in another southern city, the students of the Indian Institute of Administration in Bangalore were inspired by the 2015 protests in Paris, where shoes were displayed, instead of canceled protests, to support the action against the climate change.

The students also borrowed ideas from the 1975 protests against the imposition of a state of emergency in India.

"The police wouldn't let us put up banners with any message, so we copied what the press did in 1975 and left blank signs with & # 39; Concerned citizens of IIM-Bangalore & # 39; written on them," said a student involved in protest

"Generations later, when they ask us what we did when they came for the Muslims, at least I want to be able to say: & # 39; We tried & # 39;" he said.