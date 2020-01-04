India: the singer of & # 39; Cold / mess & # 39; Prateek Kuhad is at the top after Obama nods | India News

Starting, the Indian singer Prateek Kuhad gave himself a year to achieve it. He is still no stranger to doubt, but now even Barack Obama is a fan of his heart-inspired songs.

The 29-year-old was enjoying a quiet New Year's Eve at his family's house in the capital, New Delhi, when he received a message that said: "This is great."

Plus:

Former US President Obama had included Kuhad's sad success "cold / mess,quot; on his annual favorite music list, along with musicians like Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and Lizzo.

From hip-hop to country and The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you are looking for something to keep you company on a long trip or to help you exercise, I hope there are one or two tracks here that work. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

& # 39; Obama explores his music well & # 39;

"It's great," Kuhad told the AFP news agency, adding that being mentioned in Obama's viral posts on Twitter and Instagram was still "overwhelming."

"He is one of the few personalities of our generation who has a fairly clean image, he is one of the good presidents the world has seen," he said.

"Listen to Big Thief. I love them, but they are not a really big band. It clearly seems that Obama is exploring his music well."

Kuhad is not sure how Obama heard his music for the first time, but he links it to his 2019 tour of North America and Europe that helped him break through internationally, but he tested his determination.

"I almost hated to play when I started doing it. I'm getting used to it just now," he said.

He describes the song chosen by the former president as a "heartfelt song of heartbreak," and says he accepts that writing about romance, longing and the complications of love have helped him find fame.

"People would say that this is all I can write. You ask yourself, and I had that moment in mid-2019. But then I realized that I loved what I do," he said.

Huge boost

Kuhad had a comfortable education in the desert city of Jaipur, in northern India, before studying mathematics and economics at the University of New York.

When he decided to devote himself to music professionally in 2013, he fought while other paths called him.

"I gave myself a year. I was ready to quit; I knew I could get a job or study more if my musical career didn't take off," he said.

Since then he has released four well-received albums, including "cold / mess,quot;, named for the song that caught Obama's attention.

He believes that being an artist in the digital age has increased his chances of reaching a wider audience, not an Indian, with a song that is "more or less an alternative English pop song."

Not relying on record label executives has helped him enter an industry where "there has only been a certain type of pop stars, and mostly white people."

Kuhad has already accumulated solid followers and receives frequent requests for selfies in public, but he knows that Obama has given enormous impetus to his global visibility.

The media frenzy that follows the year-end list means that the singer now has to rethink his plans for 2020.

While deciding your next steps, you will listen to British pop veteran Cliff Richard, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan or Mozart.

Kuhad, who describes himself as cynical, cautious and risk-reluctant, said that personal experiences that inspire his composition, as well as "skills, hard work and discipline," have taken him to where he is today.

"In 2014, I used a platform that allowed me to send emails in the future.

"One day after Obama's list came out, I received an email he had written and said he should resign if he was no longer successful," Kuhad said, laughing.

"I think I'm fine."