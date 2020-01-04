In the Age of Perpetual Conflict, a volatile president takes expanded powers to make war

WASHINGTON – The powers of a US president to fight a war have been strengthened for almost two decades, since the September 11 attacks led the United States into an era of perpetual conflict.
Those powers are now in the hands of the most volatile president in recent memory.
President Trump's decision to authorize the murder of a major Iranian military leader could be the party that triggers a regional conflagration, or it could have a marginal geopolitical impact like many of the selective killings ordered by Trump and his predecessors. But it is only the last example of the capricious way in which the president, as commander in chief, has chosen to flex his lethal powers.
From his dealings with Iran, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, Trump has shown little evidence in the past three years that his decisions about war and peace are made after careful deliberation or serious consideration of the consequences.
In June, Trump surprised his vice president, his national security adviser and his secretary of state when he retracted and suspended an attack on Iran with only 10 minutes to spare. That decision, days after Iran shot down a US-recognized drone, came in part after Trump consulted with Tucker Carlson, the personality of Fox News, who reminded the president that he had pledged out of conflict. foreigners instead of starting new ones. An attack on Iran, Carlson said, could annoy the president's political base.
Just over six months later, Mr. Trump ordered the murder of Major General Qassim Suleimani, who led Iran's powerful Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It was a movement, launched after a rocket attack on December 27 by forces linked to Iran that killed an American contractor in Iraq, which presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama considered too provocative to authorize.
The powers of war that Congress granted to the president in the years after the attacks of September 11, combined with impressive advances in the technology of the hunting of man, have given the inhabitant of the Oval Office the power to track and kill to people virtually anywhere on earth. General Suleimani was not even a particularly difficult target at Baghdad International Airport on Friday, when his convoy was hit by missiles fired by an American drone MQ-9 Reaper.
Lawmakers have tried in recent years to limit the president's abilities to fight new or expanded wars based on the authorities granted by Congress in the years after the September 11 attacks. But with little support from the leaders of both parties in Capitol Hill, those efforts generally have not gone anywhere.
“Our country, quite consciously, has given a person, the President, a huge expanding army and enormous discretion to use it so that it can easily lead to a massive war. That is our system: a person decides, "Jack Goldsmith, Harvard Law Professor and former Justice Department official during the George W. Bush administration, wrote Friday on Twitter.
Trump's suspicions about the national security and intelligence bureaucracy he inherited have guided his unorthodox decisions about other aspects of foreign policy, such as writing flattering and personal letters to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and outsource much from his policy towards Ukraine to Rudolph W. Giuliani, his personal lawyer. There has been a dizzying rotation in his national security team: in three years, the president has had four national security advisors, two state secretaries, two defense secretaries and an interim defense secretary.
It is unclear how Trump sees the assassination of General Suleimani as an advance on his broader agenda on Iran, and on Friday he seemed to portray the operation as something unique: a necessary step to ensure that tensions between the United States and Iran do not get out of control. General Suleimani was planning “imminent and sinister attacks” before “we caught him on the spot and ended it,” said the president from his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, although administration officials did not describe any threats that were different from what they said He said the general had been orchestrating for years.
“We took action last night to stop a war. We don't take measures to start a war, ”Trump said. The president's decision to kill the general at this time seemed to many military experts as a potentially reckless escalation. But its policy towards Iran, what administration officials call a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign, has long underestimated how the country would respond to economic sanctions that have paralyzed its economy.
When Iranian agents He made holes in the tankers in the Gulf of Oman in June and launched drone attacks at Saudi oil facilities in September, Trump opted in both cases against a direct and immediate military response. Even so, one day after the drone attack on General Suleimani, the Pentagon announced that it would send about 3,000 more troops to Kuwait as a precaution against the growing threats to US forces in the region.
Lindsay P. Cohn, an international strategy professor at Naval War College, said Trump seems to be convinced that the death of General Suleimani will not lead to a significant increase in violence in the Middle East. It satisfies two imperatives for him: looking tough without assuming, at least for now, new commitments.
"He doesn't want to get tangled up. But he doesn't want to look weak," Professor Cohn said, adding that his views did not necessarily represent those of the Department of Defense.
The president's mercurial approach to Iran has left a trail of alienated allies, including European NATO allies angry over his decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and Arab nations in the Persian Gulf region uncertain about the resolution of Trump supporting them in the face of Iran's direct attack.
Trump's blunt language about the madness of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan led some to conclude that he was shy about the use of force. The evidence shows otherwise, said Micah Zenko, a national security expert who writes frequently about US presidents and the use of military power.
During the three years of the Trump administration, air strikes in Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia have increased significantly, as have civilian victims, Zenko said. But instead of centralizing decisions about lethal force within the White House, Trump has often delegated authority to military commanders.
Zenko described the president as a "passive hawk,quot;, who wanted to appear tough without making decisions about military force that could incite long-term commitments.
Less than 10 days in office, Mr. Trump He authorized a risky command raid in Yemen that killed several civilians and a Navy SEAL, Petty Officer William Ryan Owens. Amid criticism for the failed raid, Trump blamed the military commanders who, he said, "lost Ryan."
Twice, Mr. Trump ordered cruise missile attacks against President Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria in retaliation for chemical attacks against civilians there, something against which Mr. Obama decided. Administration officials said Trump was particularly impressed by the success of the Special Operations raid in October that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State, something that could have led the president to approve the assassination of the general Soleimani
One of Trump's former national security advisors, John R. Bolton, who was expelled in September because the president considered him annoying and too hawk, suddenly praised Trump on Friday.
The assassination of General Suleimani was the kind of attack Mr. Bolton had defended for a long time, and Mr. Trump had once rejected, and the former adviser tweeted that he hoped it would be the "first step towards regime change in Iran,quot;.