In the Age of Perpetual Conflict, a volatile president takes expanded powers to make war

WASHINGTON – The powers of a US president to fight a war have been strengthened for almost two decades, since the September 11 attacks led the United States into an era of perpetual conflict.

Those powers are now in the hands of the most volatile president in recent memory.

President Trump's decision to authorize the murder of a major Iranian military leader could be the party that triggers a regional conflagration, or it could have a marginal geopolitical impact like many of the selective killings ordered by Trump and his predecessors. But it is only the last example of the capricious way in which the president, as commander in chief, has chosen to flex his lethal powers.

From his dealings with Iran, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, Trump has shown little evidence in the past three years that his decisions about war and peace are made after careful deliberation or serious consideration of the consequences.

In June, Trump surprised his vice president, his national security adviser and his secretary of state when he retracted and suspended an attack on Iran with only 10 minutes to spare. That decision, days after Iran shot down a US-recognized drone, came in part after Trump consulted with Tucker Carlson, the personality of Fox News, who reminded the president that he had pledged out of conflict. foreigners instead of starting new ones. An attack on Iran, Carlson said, could annoy the president's political base.