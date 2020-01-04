In pictures: the mourners march at the funeral of Baghdad for Soleimani | Iraq

%MINIFYHTMLebad1b8ccfedcab4f978403c50f0ed3a9% %MINIFYHTMLebad1b8ccfedcab4f978403c50f0ed3a10%

Thousands of mourners in Baghdad have joined the funeral procession by Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several others killed in a US air strike in IraqThe capital of Baghdad.

The powerful paramilitary group Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF) planned an elaborate funeral procession to Soleimani Alabama-Muhandis and the others who were killed, beginning in Baghdad, moving to the holy Shia city of Karbala and ending in the holy city of Najaf later on Saturday.

The airstrike was authorized by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and signaled an escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran.