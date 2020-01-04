In pictures: Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with the media

Deepika Padukone is ready to celebrate her 34th birthday tomorrow. Currently, the superstar is busy promoting her next movie, Chhapaak, but that didn't stop this lovely lady from taking the time to start some birthday celebrations.

Upon meeting today after the promotional interviews, Deepika, with her co-star Vikrant Massey and director Meghna Gulzar cut her first birthday cake with the media. Happy to share this beautiful moment with her fans and the paparazzi, Deepika smiled as the people around her sang for her as she cut her cake.

Check out these photos of Deepika enjoying her delicious chocolate cake with the media today.