How much marriage history is taken from Noah Baumbach's divorce?

Countless films have been made about divorce and relationships between ex, some highlighting the comic aspects of a crumbling union, while others get to the point.
Noah Baumbach& # 39; s Marriage history He cleverly does both, because, after all, life is never quite fun or, even in its worst moments, heartbreaking, but somewhere in between. And although the screenwriter and director made it clear that his last film, which is nominated for six Golden Globes, is not autobiographical, of course, he took out of the divorce he went through in real life to improve what his characters: a director of theater and actress interpreted by Adam Driver Y Scarlett Johansson—Experience in the movie.
Baumbach separated from his wife Jennifer Jason Leigh in 2010 and they divorced in 2013. He and Leigh have a son together, as do the drivers Charlie and Nicole of Johansson; Baumbach and Leigh also collaborated professionally, like Charlie and Nicole; and after they separated, Leigh returned to her hometown of Los Angeles from New York, as does Nicole.
"It's a good question, and I get versions of it in most of my movies, and I understand why people have it, because I rely on reality and my experience for my fiction," Baumbach told Los Angeles Times in November.
He continued: "It is a daily experience that I find cinematic, and I am forced to find a cinematic language for the things that I have been through, or the things that other people have gone through, the people around me have passed. And finding expression of it ".
But making a personal movie is not the same as making a movie about yourself, personally.
"What I always try to do is, both with the actors in their performances and in the writing stage, maintain a kind of emotional presence at all times," said Baumbach. "It is as if we all censor ourselves. Therefore, (I) try to be as open and honest as possible, but that does not necessarily mean personal truth. It is a kind of narrative truth."
At the Venice Film Festival, where Marriage history Released in August, he told Deadline: "Of course, I have a real connection with the material. But I was also at a time in my life where many of my friends were getting divorced."
"I saw it as an opportunity to do something more expansive, so I researched a lot. I interviewed many of my friends and friends, and also lawyers, judges and mediators."
Leigh met Baumbach in 2001 and they married in 2005, about a month before the launch of The squid and the whale, who resorted to the divorce of his own parents (and also went to the vault Jeff Daniels"That he wore a sports jacket in the movie that belonged to Baumbach's father — back to the heavy fighters' conversation." Baumbauch was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
He directed Leigh in his 2007 film Margot at the wedding and 2010 Greenberg, who was shot in 2009 largely at Leigh's mother's house in Los Angeles (Nicole's mother loves Charlie in Marriage history), And that also starred Gerwig.
Greenberg, based on a story that the couple co-wrote, was released shortly after Leigh and Baumbach welcomed their son Rohmer in March 2010. Leigh filed for divorce in November, citing "irreconcilable differences,quot; and requesting physical custody. of your child with visiting rights for your ex
"Baumbach and Gerwig firmly place the beginning of their romance at one point after their separation," said the New Yorker stated in a 2013 profile about the couple. The next line, by the way, was: "Baumbach believes that some aspects of his divorce might appear in his work."
When the divorce was finalized in 2013, the court documents stated that he and Leigh had "divided all their community assets and liabilities equally,quot; and had a custody agreement.
According to the New Yorker, Rohmer lived mainly with Leigh in Los Angeles, where he is originally from, while Baumbach continued to live in New York but kept a house in Los Angeles and tried not to spend more than two weeks without seeing his son.
The legal dispute goes wrong for Charlie and Nicole in Marriage history When, after initially agreeing to leave lawyers out of her, Nicole ends up meeting with a hard and quite glamorous divorce lawyer (played by Laura Dern) that you are prepared to do everything possible so that your client gets exactly what he wants.
Charlie has no choice but to hire his own pit bull lawyer (Ray Liotta) after a kinder approach with a lawyer interpreted by Alan Alda It doesn't work, and the process takes a turn for the ugly.
"In a way, the system is its own beast, and the lawyers are not bad," Baumbach explained to Deadline. "They are certainly not villains. Both are products of the system, but they understand the system. They are there to help you maneuver the system and, given the system we have, they are necessary."
Public details of Baumbach and Leigh's divorce proceedings are, of course, scarce, apart from the fact that it took three years to finalize. However, they seem to be friendly standing, with Baumbach telling the New York Times that showed Leigh the script of Marriage history before it was done and finally examined.
While he wasn't looking for notes, he could still have made changes at that point if there was a problem, he said.
"But I had no worries about it, and she really liked it, because it's not about our marriage," Baumbach added. "That does not mean that there are no emotional connections, things that happened to me emotionally that will be translated in some way in this story, but I think that is true for every writer who has gone through breakups or has been in love."
"I don't think it's so important that people know (about what happened)," said Leigh The Guardian in 2016. "Really good co-parents."
And that was that.
Meanwhile, Baumbach was not the only one in the Marriage history establish who had the inspiration of real life to extract.
When she approached Johansson for the first time in 2017, she was divorcing her second husband, Romain DauriacHowever, that had nothing to do with the choice of casting, because Baumbach did not realize that that was happening at that time.
"Fortunately, and unfortunately, I didn't know this beforehand," Baumbach recalled in The daily show in November. "I approached her, I sent her an email, I told her that I think I have something that maybe we could do together."
So they scheduled a meeting for lunch, he continued, and when Johansson was a little late, "he said: & # 39; I'm sorry, I was late, I was on the phone with my lawyer, I'm getting divorced & # 39; and I thought (exhaled ), and then I'm like going through who else could make this movie. I didn't have a plan B ".
But he was not cowed and Johansson got on board, and now she has a Golden Globe and SAG nomination, and is likely also competing for an Oscar this year.
"To Scarlett's credit," said Baumbach, "it was a reason. to make the movie and not not make the movie. "
"It was a really creative and rewarding experience to make this movie," Johansson, who is currently committed to Saturday night live star Colin Jost, saying Extra at the premiere of the movie. "I think I related to the material in the sense that I could understand what it is to be a woman who has lost herself in the form of a relationship that is not necessarily one that allows growth."
"I mean, I think everyone in your life, one way or another, I'm not talking about anything specific, but everyone in your life, one way or another, has had that relationship where you just … you know, it's take its course. "
Watching how Charlie and Nicole have a son, the daughter's mother pink (with Dauriac) he added: "I could certainly understand the emotional depth of what the character is going through and how complicated it is."
The other five Balloon nominations for the film include Best Film; Best Actor in a Movie, Drama, by Adam Driver; Best script for Baumbach; Best Supporting Actress by Laura Dern; and best original score for Randy Newman (Although, of course, the most memorable musical moments of the film are the tributes to Stephen Sondheim)
Driver, Johanssen and Dern have also been nominated for the SAG Awards.
And as praise accrues, parallels continue to be drawn in Baumbach's real life, although he insists that shared details are incidental.
"I think when people say autobiographical, they are assuming it is one on one, that none of my films is at all," he told the New York Times. "Sometimes I could use autobiographical details, but any extrapolation beyond that makes no sense for the job, for me or for anything else."
Ultimately, "I could not write an autobiographical film if I tried. This film is not autobiographical; it is personal, and there is a real distinction in that."
