How much marriage history is taken from Noah Baumbach's divorce?

Countless films have been made about divorce and relationships between ex, some highlighting the comic aspects of a crumbling union, while others get to the point.

Noah Baumbach& # 39; s Marriage history He cleverly does both, because, after all, life is never quite fun or, even in its worst moments, heartbreaking, but somewhere in between. And although the screenwriter and director made it clear that his last film, which is nominated for six Golden Globes, is not autobiographical, of course, he took out of the divorce he went through in real life to improve what his characters: a director of theater and actress interpreted by Adam Driver Y Scarlett Johansson—Experience in the movie.

Baumbach separated from his wife Jennifer Jason Leigh in 2010 and they divorced in 2013. He and Leigh have a son together, as do the drivers Charlie and Nicole of Johansson; Baumbach and Leigh also collaborated professionally, like Charlie and Nicole; and after they separated, Leigh returned to her hometown of Los Angeles from New York, as does Nicole.