Harvey Weinstein's legal team asks why women continued to contact him

Donna Rotunno, Harvey Weinstein's principal lawyer, says she and the Weinstein legal team have devised a "common sense,quot; strategy to defend it against the wave of sexual assault allegations, many of which began in late 2017.

Speaking to TMZ, Donna says the defense plans to argue that if women were really "victims,quot; of Weinstein's supposedly heinous behavior, why would they stay in touch with him for years? Donna states that she and her team have many tests that show that women voluntarily got involved in a relationship with Harvey.

Earlier, another accuser was removed from Harvey's criminal case after police told him to delete information and text messages from his phone that could help Weinstein's cause. In addition, Rotunno gathered testimony from other witnesses who saw how much the alleged victims interacted with Harvey.

With regard to the selection of the jury, Harvey and his team think that the jurors will be fair with him, especially with the advice they have available. Currently, it is not known whether Weinstein will testify or not. As previously reported, Harvey's trial will begin in two days.

See this post on Instagram Harvey Weinstein will go to trial next week for sexual assault, and as fierce as the prosecutor has been, Weinstein's lawyers plan their counterattack. alleged victims doing what she calls a "common sense,quot; argument that people who are assaulted do not maintain contact with the author. Rotunno says he has text messages and evidence of subsequent interactions that support his position. Prosecutors can call a psychiatrist who testifies that it is common for victims of sexual assault to delay reporting the crime and often continue to interact with their aggressor. As reported, a principal detective in the case advised one of the initial accusers to remove the information from his phone that helped Weinstein. Prosecutors decided to withdraw that accuser from the case to avoid credibility problems with the jury. ⠀ The defense has summoned that policeman, but no decision has been made on whether to call him to testify. On the one hand, the defense does not want to tell the jury that there was a third accuser. But, on the other hand, the dirty policeman poses credibility problems with the investigation. ⠀ Rotunno also says he has also cited other witnesses who will testify about the relationship between Weinstein and his 2 accusers the way they interacted, how often, etc. ⠀ As for choosing a jury, Rotunno says that women can be fair and impartial and do not automatically exclude them. She believes that some women feel that the pendulum has moved too much in one direction with respect to the #MeToo movement. ⠀ Rotunno won't say if Weinstein would testify, but it would be shocking if he does. ⠀ ⠀ #LovelytiTV ⠀ #Lovelytea ⠀ # Lovelyti2002 ⠀ #HarveyWeinstein A publication shared by Lovelyti TV (@ lovelyti2002) on January 4, 2020 at 10:10 a.m. PST

Earlier this week, the Silence Breakers, which consist of more than two dozen alleged Weinstein victims, issued a statement informing the public, in addition to the Weinstein team, that they would continue to tell the world what happened to them.

Released on Friday and acquired by the Los Angeles Times, the aforementioned group described Weinstein as a "serial predator,quot; who regularly mistreated women and used his position in Hollywood to silence and intimidate them.

Despite Harvey's relative avoidance of attention in recent months, he has managed to provoke controversy on several occasions, even when he was photographed walking towards the court looking disheveled and bad.

Ad

In addition, he also gave a widely criticized interview with The New York Post in which he allegedly said he had been supporting women in movies for years. The producer allegedly referred to himself as a "pioneer,quot; regarding the idea of ​​supporting films directed and directed by women in Hollywood.



Post views:

0 0