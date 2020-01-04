Hailie Deegan ready to gain experience at racetracks in Daytona

%MINIFYHTML7893faeebd598017cdf99bf173d24a059% %MINIFYHTML7893faeebd598017cdf99bf173d24a0510%

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – No, Hailie Deegan admitted with a wide smile, she never expected that her competitive debut at the famous Daytona International Speedway banks would come in a sports car.

But judging by the smiles and the ease she showed on Saturday afternoon talking to reporters in Daytona between Roar Before the practice sessions of Rolex 24, she is anxious and mentally prepared for her debut in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at the Great track on January 24. Car skills and sports car initiation are also joining, he said.

%MINIFYHTML7893faeebd598017cdf99bf173d24a0511% %MINIFYHTML7893faeebd598017cdf99bf173d24a0512%

"I never thought I would compete on a track, especially in Daytona, that was new to me," said Deegan. "I always thought that my first time in Daytona would be in an ARCA car, but I'm happy to be here on the track."

VIDEO: Hailie Deegan: Win Everything

Deegan's ARCA Menards Series season debut in Daytona will follow the Rolex 24 race weekend and comes only a few weeks after the 18-year-old Californian was formally introduced as a Ford Performance development pilot. He will co-drive a Ford Mustang GT4 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series favorite, Chase Briscoe, in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in Daytona later this month. Austin Cindric, another young Ford talent in the Xfinity series, will also drive a Multimatic Motorsports Inc. team car, along with Sebastian Priaulx in Mustang No. 15.

In February, Deegan will compete in the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race that essentially opens Daytona Speedweeks, the green flag for a long-awaited full season of car racing. The three young stars of NASCAR say they are grateful for the opportunity to start their season early, trusting that the extra laps will only help their skill set.

"I am really excited to gain experience in these new cars," Deegan said. "Everything is simply new, a new beginning. It is waiting to be planned, to meet new people, new faces, new relationships. I am excited to grow relationships in the Ford family and in all those who are part of it."

"One thing that I have not really touched on in my career are the racetracks, the kind of pavement of racetracks. Coming here and filling that base with what I am missing as a driver as a whole will definitely help me to be everything. – Around as a driver.

"I feel that what makes a good driver is a driver who is not only good at ovals or road circuits; they are good at everything and have that skill set. I think if I can continue to get better skill sets to take my career, it will help even more. "

Deegan and Briscoe certainly gave proof of their talent and ability to learn the new car and the course. They were 14th fastest overall in opening practice, ninth fastest in the second session and fifth best in the last round.

Cindric and Priaulx were the fourth fastest in the second session, the first between the two cars of the Multimatic team.

Holly Cain writes for NASCAR Wire Service.