Hailey Beiber in social networks is a breeding ground for cruelty

Hailey Bieber He is discovering his soul when it comes to how emotionally and mentally social networks can be.

On Friday, January 3, the 23-year-old model went to Instagram to share a powerful message about the importance of "human connection,quot; and the ways in which social networks have hurt her in the past.

The model and wife of Justin BieberHe began by writing: "I would say that my favorite part of existence is the human connection. I love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between myself and others, listening to people's history, I love laughing with others, and I love to cry with others. I feel very, very deeply. "

Consequently, "My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are sore and sad. The reason I say all this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means that I love freely and deeply empathize, and that is why it also hurts very easily when I feel that people do not see my heart and see me for who I am. "