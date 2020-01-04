Hailey Beiber in social networks is a breeding ground for cruelty

MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Hailey Bieber He is discovering his soul when it comes to how emotionally and mentally social networks can be.
On Friday, January 3, the 23-year-old model went to Instagram to share a powerful message about the importance of "human connection,quot; and the ways in which social networks have hurt her in the past.
The model and wife of Justin BieberHe began by writing: "I would say that my favorite part of existence is the human connection. I love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between myself and others, listening to people's history, I love laughing with others, and I love to cry with others. I feel very, very deeply. "
Consequently, "My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are sore and sad. The reason I say all this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means that I love freely and deeply empathize, and that is why it also hurts very easily when I feel that people do not see my heart and see me for who I am. "
Then, Hailey wrote that the reason he shared this was because social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter can be a "breeding ground for cruelty between them."
She continued explaining that when this type of behavior is happening, she doesn't feel that people are taking the "time to connect with each other at an honest level before resorting to hate,quot; and "begins to damage what could really be beautiful human interaction. and connection ".
"I could stay here all day and say hate doesn't bother me," he continued. "But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be shattered on the Internet!"
He added: "It hurts to be compared to other human beings every day, it hurts that people come to conclusions and assumptions. It hurts to be called names and feel that you are not living up to a certain standard … the list goes on and on. I share. this just because it often weighs in my heart and because it is important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. "
This is not the first time that the model opens on the toxicity of social networks.
Splash News
In December, she spoke with British Vogue on how social networks, in their experience, can be used to confront women with each other. (As fans will remember, fans and followers have confronted her and her husband's ex Selena Gomez against each other since she and Justin revived their romance).
Without naming any name, Hailey told the publication: "I think social networks are a breeding ground for toxicity and people create a false drama among women and try to confront each other and create these narratives that are simply .. toxic. "
He added: "I think there should be more people with platforms that join and tell each other: & # 39; We will kill the conversation, we will kill the false drama, we will crush all these things, we will move on Let's not give people a reason to feed the fire and create drama and be rude to each other & # 39; & # 39; ".
While his latest Instagram post might have a more general tone regarding the negativity that may arise from social networks, it seems that Hailey finally wants to use his platform and social media accounts to connect with people instead of feeding him. What trolls say about her or any other aspect of her life.
He concluded his publication and wrote: "I wish I spoke to someone who is struggling with the same thing. That said, happy new year. Let's connect more in 2020 :)".
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.