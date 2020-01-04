Hailey Baldwin Bieber says social networks can be a "cruel,quot; place

In an Instagram post shared this Friday, Hailey Baldwin Bieber shared her sincere thoughts about the effects of social media, and how the platform has become a "breeding ground for cruelty." The star talked about the pressures of being in the public eye, especially in the modern era of the internet.

Reported by Business Insider, Baldwin shared a post on Friday, not including Justin or herself, and wrote in the caption how much she liked to connect with other people. Paraphrasing Baldwin-Bieber, the supermodel revealed that connecting with others was his favorite part of being human.

He added, "My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy," but it feels crushed when they feel negative emotions, such as pain or sadness. In addition, the model said she feels hurt when people do not understand what she is trying to do.

According to Bieber-Baldwin, people often prefer to hate each other on social networks, rather than taking the time to understand another person's point of view. It promotes an environment in which "cruelty,quot; proliferates.

See this post on Instagram I would say that my most favorite part of existing is the human connection. I love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between myself and others, listening to people's stories, I love laughing with others and I love crying with others. I feel very very deeply. My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are sore and sad. The reason I say all this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart, which means that I love freely and deeply empathize, and that is why it also hurts very easily when I feel that people do not see my heart and I see myself for who I am and the reason why I am even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter, etc. It is SO a breeding ground for cruelty between them, and because people do not take the time to connect with each other at an honest level before resorting to hate, it begins to damage what could be a really beautiful human interaction and connection . I could sit here all day and say that hate does not bother me, that the words spoken do not affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be shattered on the Internet! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every day, it hurts people to draw hasty conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names and feel that you are not up to a certain standard … the list goes on and on. I share this just because it often weighs in my heart and because it is important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. I hope I speak to someone who struggles with the same. With that said happy new year. We will connect more in 2020 🙂 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) in January 3, 2020 at 4:01 p.m. PST

For the most part, Hailey's post addressed the pressures that come with vicious and critical comments and comments from social networks. Ironically, this is something Selena Gomez has also discussed before in the past.

As fans of the model know, she has been criticized in the past for commenting on the publications of Selena Gomez, her husband's ex-girlfriend, Justin Bieber. Fans have long speculated that there was massive bad blood between Hailey and Selena, but both sides have denied it.

As previously reported, Hailey and Justin Bieber obtained an official marriage license in September 2018, even though Hailey then turned to their social networks to deny the reports. About a month later, Selena Gomez revealed that she was entering a mental health center to take time off.

Fans, for months, argued that Hailey's and Justin's secret marriage could have played a role in their state of mental health. A year later, Hailey and Justin were married in a ceremony in front of friends and family.



