Haftar issues & # 39; call to arms & # 39; for possible intervention of Turkey | Libya News

The renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar has asked the Libyans to take up arms in response to a possible Turkish military intervention aimed at propping up the UN-recognized government in Tripoli.

The besieged Government of National Agreement (GNA) based in Tripoli, headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, has been under an attack sustained since April by Haftar, whose self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) supports a rival administration based in the east from the country. country.

Turkey's parliament approved on Thursday the deployment of troops in Libya after receiving a request for military support from the Sarraj government, which is recognized by the international community.

"We accept the challenge and declare jihad and a call to arms," ​​Haftar said in a televised speech on Friday.

He urged "all Libyans,quot; to bear arms, "men and women, soldiers and civilians, to defend our land and our honor."

He said it was no longer about freeing Tripoli from the militias, but about "confronting a colonizer," accusing Ankara of wanting to "regain control of Libya," an ancient province of the Ottoman Empire.

The GNA has sought Turkey's support, as it defends itself against an offensive by Haftar forces, which control the east and razed southern Libya in early 2019.

Meanwhile, on Friday Haftar forces said they had carried out airstrikes in several places, including the south of the city of Sirte and in Tripoli. Sirte is located in the center of the coast of Libya, on the dividing line between the factions at war.

According to the UN mission in Libya, an increase in airstrikes and bombings in and around Tripoli caused the death of at least 11 civilians since early December and closed health facilities and schools.

Mahmoud Abdelwahed, from Al Jazeera, reported from the Libyan capital, said more than a dozen rockets hit Friday in Tripoli.

"There is a state of panic in the city. People are angry, especially those in the areas that were targeted by the rockets," said Abdelwahed.

"According to the government, 20 rockets fell in the city. The airport has been closed and schools suspended in the area that was attacked. It is not the first time this part of the city has been hit by rockets by Haftar forces." he added. .

Haftar's offensive in Tripoli quickly stalled on the outskirts of the city, but led to greater international participation in the conflict. Turkey has supported the GNA, while Haftar has received support from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Russian military contractors have also deployed with the Haftar Libyan National Army for several months, diplomats and analysts say.

There were protests in several cities and towns in eastern Libya against the decision of the Turkish parliament.

In Benghazi, where some 3,000 people took to the streets, protesters said they had opposed a Turkish "invasion,quot; of Libya.