Gordon Elliott: Envoi Allen will stay well | Racing news





Davy Russell riding Envoi Allen

Gordon Elliott has no qualms about climbing Envoi Allen on a two-and-a-half-mile journey to the novice obstacle Lawlor & # 39; s Of Naas.

Owned by Cheveley Park Stud, the winner of Champion Bumper has created a great impression in his two obstacle courses to date, winning once at the highest level in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse.

"It's a new trip for him, but it has always been seen as a horse that would feel comfortable traveling that distance," said Elliott, who was in great shape during the Christmas period.

"It has been a great Christmas, and I hope to start the year running to Envoi Allen in a race like this, and crossing my fingers will be a good start to the year."

Davy Russell has declared himself fit to accompany the undefeated six-year-old on Sunday, after missing several walks during the week with an ankle problem.

"Envoi Allen is a big and strong horse with a lot of skill," he said.

"Gordon has done a fantastic job with the horse, and everyone seems happy with him at home."

Elliott also runs Conflated, while Joseph O & # 39; Brien is taking the favorite with Midnight Run and Anything will Do, the latter winner of four of his five races.

"Midnight Run won a bumper here and won an inaugural obstacle in a very impressive way," said O & # 39; Brien.

"We support him at the Royal Bond, where he disappointed us, but we believe he is a very high class horse."

"It's a fantastic race, and in recent years it has been a great test for Cheltenham. It will be very difficult to win."

Martin Brassil will expect Longhouse Poet to erase the disappointment of the recent debut in the chase of the stable star City Island in the same colors in Leopardstown, where he stopped after a serious mistake.

"The poet of Longhouse won his maiden very well and is probably getting a little deep into a grade one against experienced horses," Brassil said.

"The trip will go well, and we will discover its level on Sunday."

"Naas is a good and honest track, and it seems to be that kind of horse that wants two and a half miles and a track like Naas."

Also on the field is the promising Elixir D & # 39; ainay of Willie Mullins, who beat Longhouse Poet in Naas, with Mouse Morris running the French dynamite, a winner of his only career under the rules to date.

"I was surprised how well he did it for the first time," Morris said.

"I always like to take my time with them, so if they win the first time they are decent."

"Now he's jumping from the top bar. We ran Rule The World on this, and Sams Profile, so I thought we'd run it and see how it went.

"But he will learn more about running in a good and strong grade one anyway. He is next year's horse."