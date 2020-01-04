Giovanni van Bronckhorst appointed head coach of Guangzhou R,amp;F | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML25ecfe68aba9422476ccc7a2fb9ac31e9% %MINIFYHTML25ecfe68aba9422476ccc7a2fb9ac31e10%





Giovanni van Bronckhorst left Feyenoord in May 2019 after four seasons in charge

Former Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been named Guangzhou's new R,amp;F coach for next season, the Chinese Super League club announced on Saturday.

The former defender of Barcelona, ​​Arsenal and the Netherlands replaces Dragan Stojkovic, who left the club by mutual agreement on Friday.

Van Bronckhorst retired from his role as head coach of Feyenoord at the end of the season in the Netherlands after leading the club to the Eredivisie title in 2017.

The 44-year-old is expected to return to Guangzhou to the upper levels of the Chinese Super League after two disappointing seasons with Stojkovic.

While the Serbian led the club to the top six places of the Chinese Super League in their first two seasons, the tenth and twelfth place in 2018 and 2019, respectively, saw former Nagoya Grampus coach break away from Guangzhou.