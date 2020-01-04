Ghosn's lawyer says the former Nissan boss betrayed him | Lebanon News

A lawyer for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said he felt betrayed by the escape of his client from Japan, but he still understood his act, claiming that it was the result of Japan's inhuman justice system.

The international magnate, who faces multiple charges of financial misconduct he denies, jumped bail and fled to Lebanon at the end of December to avoid a Japanese trial.

"First, I felt very angry. I felt betrayed," Ghosn's lawyer, Takashi Takano, wrote in his blog, stating that he had not been informed about the plan beforehand.

"But anger was becoming something else when I remembered how it was treated by the country's justice system," Takano said.

It is believed that Ghosn took a private plane from Kansai Airport, in western Japan, towards Istanbul. It is believed that he went from there to Beirut.

"I can easily imagine that if people with wealth, human networks and ability to act have the same experience (like Ghosn), they would do the same or at least consider doing so," Takano said.

Ghosn's high profile arrest in November 2018 and his long detention under severe conditions were widely considered draconians compared to the West.

Suspects in Japan can be detained for weeks or even months before the trial, with limited access to their lawyers, and about 99 percent of the trials in the country result in a conviction.

Critics who include human rights groups such as Amnesty International have ridiculed Japan's system as "hostage justice," designed to break morale and force confessions of suspects.

When he was safe in Lebanon, Ghosn pressed this point again, saying that "he would no longer be held hostage by a manipulated Japanese justice system."

Another lawyer from Ghosn, Junichiro Hironaka, said Saturday that the harsh conditions of bail, particularly restrictions on contact with his wife Carole, seem to have motivated the tycoon's escape.

"He did not know when he could meet his wife … and there was no prospect of a change in his bail conditions," Hironaka told reporters.

"I think these things were really difficult for him," said the lawyer.

A Tokyo court banned Ghosn from contacting his wife despite several requests from his legal team that described the measure as "cruel and a punishment."

Later he was allowed to speak with her only by videoconference.

While Japanese prosecutors initiated an investigation, the circumstances of Hollywood-style Ghosn's flight from Japan are still unclear.

Citing three sources familiar with the matter, the Reuters news agency reported on Saturday that Ghosn left his residence in Tokyo after a private security company hired by Nissan stopped monitoring him.

Nissan had hired a private security company to monitor Ghosn, who was on bail and awaiting trial, to verify if he met any person involved in the case, sources said.

But his lawyers warned the security company to stop monitoring him, as it would be a violation of his human rights, and Ghosn planned to file a complaint against the company, sources said.

The security company stopped its surveillance before December 29, sources said.

Ghosn faces four charges, which he denies, which include concealing income and enriching himself through payments to dealers in the Middle East.