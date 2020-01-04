Georgia lineman Clay Webb sued after an alleged incident of bullying in high school

Georgia Clay Webb's offensive lineman is one of three defendants named in a federal lawsuit as part of a bullying incident, which allegedly occurred when Webb was still a student at Oxford High School (Oxford, Ala.).

According to an AL.com report, the plaintiff, a minor named John Doe, suing through his father, Richard Doe, alleges that Webb and another student encouraged him to drink without knowing it from a Powerade bottle containing Webb's semen.

John Doe and the other student named in the lawsuit were baseball players for the yellow jackets at the time, while Webb was a star soccer player and one of the best soccer recruits in the nation. Webb, since he graduated, is now a member of the Georgia soccer team and played in two games in 2019.

John Doe seeks compensatory and punitive damages in his lawsuit, which names Oxford baseball coach Wesley Brooks individually for "not protecting (the plaintiff) from harassment, intimidation and assault." The lawsuit states that Brooks should have been in the locker room to avoid the bullying incident, but he was not.

According to the lawsuit, John Doe was with Webb and other students at the Oxford Lodge on October 8, 2018, showering after morning workouts during regular school hours. The complaint states that Webb "masturbated and ejaculated in a Powerade bottle,quot; at an unknown time, and that several students knew what it contained when John Doe asked who had the bottle on top of the lockers.

According to the complaint, John Doe asked another student to whom the bottle belonged, and said student advised him not to drink it. Then, John Doe asked the entire locker room to whom he belonged before the other student named in the lawsuit allegedly said: "Yes, that's mine from last week. Don't worry about that, you can have it."

The complaint then states that, after John Doe drank the entire bottle of Powerade, the students began to laugh at him; Another student informed him that the bottle contained Webb semen. Then, John Doe tried to provoke vomiting before calling his father to pick him up from school.

The lawsuit alleges that John Doe became the victim of more intimidation throughout the 2018-19 school year and during the summer vacations after the incident, claiming that his classmates and soccer team members called him several homophobic insults. The complaint also alleges that students threw or rolled bottles of energy drinks with "insulting notes attached." He also alleges that someone drove a car near John Doe's house and threw a bottle of Gatorade in his yard while shouting insults.

Richard Doe transferred his son to a private school before the 2019-20 school year began.

AL.com reports that its efforts to communicate with Webb, Brooks and the other unidentified student have not been successful, and that it is unknown if Webb is currently represented by a lawyer. AL.com received comments from the athletic administration of the University of Georgia:

"While we cannot comment on this individual issue of students, we review the allegations of misconduct by our student athletes and hold those who do not meet our expectations," Georgia told AL.com in an email response.