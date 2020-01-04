Gabourey Sidibe crying the loss of his beloved cat

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; Empire & # 39; 2010 begins paying homage to her pet, the sweet and delicate lady, Peaches & # 39; who recently passed away, saying that she and her boyfriend missed her.

Actress Gabourey Sidibe2020 began with a bleak note after the death of one of his domestic cats.

Hours after celebrating the New Year, the "Empire"Star took Instagram to share the sad news with fans.

Alongside a series of photos of her furry friend, Sidibe wrote: "With a heavy heart, I say goodbye to this sweet and delicate lady, Peaches."

"Our pets are not for long, to remind us to love them, others and ourselves completely while we can. Thank you Peach for your protection and your perfection. Your father and I miss you and, of course, (another cat) Aaron who is trying his best to comfort us. We love you Peaches. "

The news came shortly after Sidibe expressed his love for her boyfriend, Brandon Frankel, online, after a great dedication she posted on Instagram in honor of her "Queen" to celebrate the New Year.

"I love you more and more every day, which seems impossible, but continually surprises me," he wrote. "This is for 2020, and thanks for loving me so unconditionally. I love being your Dork forever."

Responding to the praise of Thursday, January 2, 2020, Sidibe replied: "You are my favorite love song. You are the icing on this last decade and the basis for the next …"

"You make me happier than ever. I'm so glad we met …"

The couple has been linked since last spring of 2019.