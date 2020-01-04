Faith Evans says she was tricked into appearing in the Biggie Smalls documentary

Faith Evans is not happy with the representation of her life with the late rap legend, "The Notorious BIG," née Christopher Wallace. During a conversation with Page Six, the star revealed that she felt cheated to participate in a documentary that she described as "sensational."

Faith says she was upset about being "attached to him," because initially she was told it was a "positive piece,quot; with more information about her personal life story. The star added that it was never represented as a film that sensationalizes the events that occur in their lives and those of Biggie.

According to Faith, she has overcome these events in her life, and does not want to reopen old wounds or tarnish the legacy of recent years. Ready to die artist. Reportedly, the advance of the new documentary is broadcast on January 10 and, in the commercial, describes his romance with Biggie as one of the "most controversial love stories,quot; in hip-hop.

In addition, the advance of the series promises to show Faith confronting the most intimate moments of her romance with Biggie, in addition to the issues with Lil & # 39; Kim and Charli Baltimore.

Evans, during his conversation with Page Six, asked how many times people would continue to talk about past events, including women in Biggie's life, as well as their enmity with Tupac Shakur, who was also shot dead.

She added: "Life is all about drama," while referring to the network that will transmit the document. Reportedly, Faith is one of the co-administrators of the heritage of The Notorious BIG, and says that the document, for the most part, uses old images to provoke more drama and controversy.

In addition, Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace, is not happy with the new documentary either. The former member of The Notorious BIG stated that it was her moral code and that she cannot support the documentary unless it aligns with her ethics.

As The Notorious BIG fans know, he, along with Tupac Shakur, are possibly considered the most legendary figures in the history of hip-hop. Biggie and Tupac fought for years until both were killed in shootings.



