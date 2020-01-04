FA Cup: Delayed third round games to raise awareness about mental health | Soccer news





Players show a banner to raise awareness about mental health before Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers

The ties of the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday were delayed one minute as part of the mental health campaign & # 39; Take a Minute & # 39 ;.

The initiative aims to harness the influence and popularity of football to encourage fans to take a minute before the matches begin to consider their well-being.

He hopes to encourage fans, especially men, to feel comfortable talking and taking steps to improve their mental health and recognize that mental fitness is as important as physical fitness.

The FA Cup games on Sunday will also start a minute late, as will the final round of the round on Monday, in which the leaders of the Sky Bet Championship Leeds will visit Arsenal.

The & # 39;Take a minute & # 39; campaign is a collaboration between Public Health England & # 39; s Every mind matters and the Association of Football and Heads Together & # 39; s Notice campaign, which has the support of the Duke of Cambridge.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "While delaying start times by 60 seconds is a simple idea, it provides a powerful platform for us and our charity partners Heads Up to deliver a really important message about mental health. .

"We know that men in particular may be reluctant to talk about the subject, so it is important that we use football as a vehicle to emphasize the importance of mental fitness."