Eva Mendes returns the most elegant applause after someone shouts her style

New York and company
Keeping it classy!
Eva Mendes She is known for her bold and bright fashion designs that she creates for her New York and Company line, so it is not unusual to see her showing off her latest and greatest in the & # 39; Gram.
The 45-year-old star did exactly that on Saturday after sharing a fun and flirtatious purple print dress she called her "favorite."
"I think sometimes I look like a horse. It's not a bad thing. It just is. If it was an animal, it would clearly be a horse. Or a Shetland pony," he captioned his quick video on social media, which also showed her smiling. from ear to ear on the frilly piece.
He added: "Anyway, I'm riding with my new favorite dress. Natalya's dress. I LOVE THIS DRESS! Thank you @alejandroblanco for creating this with me! Love, love, love!"
However, not everyone was a fan of design.
"You don't like these designs, you need a better designer that you like for these ugly patterns," wrote one person under the actress's post.
However, it was Mendes' response that made more people speak in the comments section.
"I'm sorry you don't like this one. It turns out it's my favorite piece of my new collection," Hitch Alum answered. "But I'm sure there are other things you might like. If not (Kate Husdon) Y (Gabrielle Union) Design some great things. Then there may be something for you there. "
Eva added: "Sending love for 2020,quot;.
Naturally, the response of the 45-year-old star received highly deserved praise. "Girl, you are very kind. Such a positive response to something negative," a follower shared. Another simply put it, "class act."
Class act, in fact!
Big applause aside, the mother of two has many other things to expect in 2020 to be negative.
At the end of last year, Eva told E! News that she wanted to act again. More specifically, he admitted that he would love to work with his lifelong partner, Ryan Gosling, again.
"Now that I'm older and I'm a mother, I would obviously choose my roles differently," he shared. "I'm just an example for (my daughters) and I take it very seriously, so it should be something that felt appropriate and was still fun for me. It's a lot of parameters, you know?"
"But yes, I would be very excited. And I really want to work with Ryan again," the fashionista continued. "My funniest experience was being on the set with him when he was leading. It was really so creatively satisfying to be together on him and he's such an amazing director. I would love that experience again."