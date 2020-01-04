Eva Marcille's torn waist makes fans praise her naturally beautiful figure

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Eva Marcille shared a photo on her social media account that looks amazing. She shows her toned abs, and people can't believe how good it looks.

Look at the photo along with its secret to look so good below.

‘Well … 6 days with @flattummyapp and my New Year resolution has had a great start !! I've been eating healthy, and the recipes are very easy to make. I've also been killing my advanced full body workouts. I heard they get harder every day, so I'll keep you posted. If you are like me and want something with which you can try @flattummyapp, you will not be disappointed. Download the FREE 7-day trial version in my story, "Eva captioned her post.

Someone commented: & # 39; Ok, I will follow your progress, I will also try to work on my belly & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; You have been blessed with natural beauty … others will have to get outside help … your tenderness will shine no matter what!

One commenter said: "Madam, you just had a baby, I look great!" And a fan posted this: "One day, I'll look like this. Mom goals like hell! Looking good boo."

A follower wrote: ‘I am so jealous that I ate healthy, but I need to have the courage to start training. Keep going, girl, it's a great way to start 2020. "

Someone else said: ‘Eva and Kenya were fit before they got pregnant. Going back to them will be easier. I'm pretty sure Eva has a personal trainer. "

Ad

Apart from this, Eva started 2020 with a lot of excitement and hope, and most of this is due to the fact that she will be part of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.


