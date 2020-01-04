Erica Mena's pregnancy photo with Safaree makes fans praise her natural beauty

Erica Mena shared a photo with her belly and Safaree kisses her pregnant belly with love. Fans love the image, and they can't stop freaking out about the mother to be the beautiful natural face.

Just look at the photo below and you will see why everyone praises the beauty of Erica.

2020 is going to be an amazing year! Blessed for having the family I've always wanted. I can't wait for this little boy to see the world "Thank you @doseofroses for being part of our family,quot;. Erica captioned her post.

Someone praised her beauty and said: "Seriously, one of the most beautiful pregnant women I've ever seen," and another follower posted this: "You look very natural without a lot of makeup." Beautiful "

A fan wrote: ‘You are so beautiful without makeup! Impeccable! "And another sprouted over the beauty of Erica:" You look incredibly beautiful without makeup and much younger! GB🙏🏻 ’

Someone else said: ‘We are ready to see that cute baby, YOU CANNOT BE SMALL AND SHOW US ALONE. Toenails are you 😂 We spent all this pregnancy with you. This is our baby "@iamerica_mena,quot;

A follower posted this: "Erica your Glow is amazing … so happy to have the family that you always wanted God to bless you ❤️"

Another commenter said: "@iamerica_mena would love to see ALL the family … I bet King will be a beast as an older brother!"

A few days ago, it was revealed that Erica overflowed from Safaree in early 2020.

She told fans that he created her best job so far, and also said she is proud to have such a husband.



