England's counterattack after Stuart Broad no-ball provokes debate | Cricket News

Mark Ramprakash: "What's going on? We spend millions of pounds in organizing international elite cricket matches and we can't judge whether a bowler is passing the line or not."

















Stuart Broad had Rassie van der Dussen catch a no-ball on the 16th, before the batter scored half a century.

Undoubtedly, England enjoyed the best day of its tortured tour of South Africa, reducing its hosts to 215-8 on the second day of the second Test in Cape Town.

A determined and equally skillful bowling effort makes England maintain an advantage of 54 races at night, but it could have been even better and, certainly in tea after an afternoon session without a wicket, tourists will have worried that the key moments of the game have not been Do not fall in your way.

Specifically, the key moment in 28: South Africa 86-3, which saw Stuart Broad take the outer edge of Rassie van der Dussen with a snort of a delivery, jumping a length that claimed its outer edge to Jos Buttler.

It would be Broad's third wicket in nine tears that recall his best spells on an English shirt; Van der Dussen leaves for 16. But the jubilant celebrations were quickly interrupted.

No ball Broad had been exceeded.

Doubly painful for England, Dean Elgar (88) and the indulgent Van der Dussen began registering a one-century post for the fourth wicket for tea.

Broad had also passed the ball before. In fact, according to former South African bowler and commentator Shaun Pollock, the offensive delivery was one of many as "12 balls in that session (in the afternoon) that were not called."

"It's shocking," Mark Ramprakash's opinion in the Sky sports study. "It absolutely baffles me.

"What's going on? We spend millions of pounds in organizing international elite cricket matches and we can't judge whether a bowler is passing the line or not.

"(Referee) Paul Reiffel warned Broad for running in the wicket, well, how can he see that he is running in the wicket and yet he can't see his foot without a ball?

"It's a ridiculous situation. I really don't know what the referees look at?"

The subject has also raised its head before. It seems that with a growing regularity, every half dozen or so of Tests, a sudden series of non-balls stand out as undetected, which generates the usual questions.

Why can't an automatic bell be used to indicate that there is no ball? Why can't the third referee's job verify?

Why can't the referee let the player know that he is at least approaching the line? In the case of Broad, if notified, his offensive delivery of the ball before could have given him the opportunity for the wicket ball to be legal.

Nasser Hussain sympathized, adding: "Broad is to blame, absolutely. But if a referee is not calling him, the ball before Broad's wicket was a no-ball, you must surely think you're fine."

However, Hussain also believes that modern bowlers do not help themselves in their preparation and do not reflect the conditions of the match.

"I was here (during practice) this morning and I saw Sam Curran bowling in some cones to measure his correct length, and he was playing bowling in a yard on that front line."

"Not only is that bad training of the brain, in terms of where to take off, where to land, but it is also a bad training for the game and its length: if, in the match, it goes back, then its length moves back. Everything is affected. "

Fortunately for Curran, their lengths were correct in the final session of the day, claiming the key wicket of Quinton de Kock (20) and finally firing van der Dussen (68), who was also shot down earlier in 43 by Ben Stokes.

Stokes did more than make peace, recording four spectacular catches of the second slip of the day, while South Africa collapsed late, losing four of 24 in the last hour of the game.

Curran, adding to the debate without the ball, talked about his & # 39; frustration & # 39; with the referees, and he told Sky Sports: "As a bowler, it's quite frustrating; when you crawl on the line, you want to be told."

"I know that in the IPL, they are going to judge a third referee who only looks for no-ball throughout the game."

"He's annoying as a bowler, but we shouldn't play them either."

And is he guilty of bowling on the networks? "I hope not. But I will not answer that," he added with a smile. "We touch wood, we improve because it is something we should not be doing."

Broad's no ball could have signaled the beginning of the end for England in the series. Instead, their fighting efforts at the end of the day have given them a second chance.

