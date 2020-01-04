Emily Ratajkowski shares a swimsuit photo of when she was 14 and gives advice to young girls

%MINIFYHTMLe3f4a19eba640a96e3cacf6f3e9f96739% %MINIFYHTMLe3f4a19eba640a96e3cacf6f3e9f967310%

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the biggest supermodels in the world. In addition to her modeling and acting work, she is also a fashion designer with her own clothing line: Inamorata Woman. Emily is known for posting many sexy selfies and as her clothing line focuses on swimsuits, she often shares what many would consider quite revealing photos. It became a household name after appearing in the video of Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams "Blurred Lines,quot;. Now, the 28-year-old girl shares some words of wisdom for young girls who are on Instagram or other social media platforms and who may feel they need to post sexy photos. Emily shared a swimsuit photo of when she was 14 and revealed that she has mixed feelings about the image.

Known for her impeccable figure, Emily is frequently accused of taking photos of her body in images and wanted to share the kickback selfie to prove that her curves are real. He began by saying that he always resorted to that photo of his younger years to prove that his body was completely natural, but said that, seeing himself in a sexy bikini at the age of 14, he gives mixed feelings.

He said that when he looked back, he wished he had been encouraged to be more than a beautiful body. He also encouraged girls not to worry about how they look on Instagram and focus on other things like books.

You can see the recoil photo that Emily shared along with her legend that offered wise advice to the young women below.

"I liked to show people this photo of me at age 14 to show that my body is natural. Now I am a little sad because it exists. I was just a child in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body. That said, I still feel that I have received power through my body and my sexuality through models and platforms like Instagram. Fortunately, I have discovered parts of me that are much more important than "sensuality," but if you are a 14-year-old girl who reads this, don't worry about any of that for now. Read many books and know that what you see on Instagram is just a very small fraction of complete and beautifully complex human beings. "

What do you think of Emily Ratajkowski's words of advice for younger girls?

Do you think teenage girls are focusing too much on their appearance and social networks and not enough on developing their minds?



