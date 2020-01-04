Eeben Barlow: within the world of private military contractors | Africa

For years, private armies have served governments around the world. They are often reserved and operate in the shadows.

Blackwater, now known as Academi, is one of the best known private armies. It has provided troops and other services to the US government. UU. In different conflicts, including the war in Iraq.

But it is not always clear how these private armies are formed, where they operate or even what their missions consist of.

Eeben Barlow is president of & # 39; International Specialized Tasks, Training, Equipment and Protection & # 39 ;, a private army that, according to Barlow, has operated throughout Africa and beyond. He was also behind another similar company that closed in 1998, called Executive Results.

And although many argue that private armies are mercenaries who do the jobs that governments do not want to do, Barlow insists that their operations are legitimate and follow international law.

"We do not see ourselves as mercenaries. First, we are hired by a national government. We become part of their armed forces, we wear their uniforms, we follow their procedures and guidelines, we fall under the legal regulations of that country. So, in other words, we serve the country that hires us. And yes, they pay us for that, but they certainly don't pay us for running and causing chaos, "says Barlow.

Some private military contractors have been accused of prolonging the conflicts rather than ending them, but Barlow believes that "there is a thin line between moral and immoral. "

"But that really goes back to the people involved … We have never prolonged a conflict, in fact, we have finished them even though they continue for decades and decades. We have finished them in a very short space of time. But I am aware of the companies that don't care if the conflict continues because that is the goose that lays the golden egg, and they certainly don't want to stop it, "says Barlow.

Underlines the importance of cultural understanding and the experience necessary to end conflicts in Africa.

"We are behind all Africans working in Africa. But I think there is great concern that Africans can really put an end to African conflicts, "says Barlow.

"We observe all these private military companies entering Africa, they are only charging, they do not understand the environment they are in, they do not understand the area of ​​operation, they do not understand people and very quickly, they offend people … If they aren't going to add value and achieve … stability and peace, then they shouldn't be there. But unfortunately, this has been allowed to prolong. "

So who makes sure that these armies follow international law? How do they operate? And there is responsibility?

Eeben Barlow offers a world view of private military contractors while talking with Al Jazeera about his company's role in fighting Boko Haram in Nigeria, the LRA in Uganda and other conflicts in Africa.

Source: Al Jazeera News