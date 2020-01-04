Did the assassination of Qassim Suleimani deter Iranian attacks or encourage them?

One of the many big questions that loom over President Trump's decision to assassinate Major General Qassim Suleimani is this: was it a good idea?
Some Iranian officials have described the murder of General Suleimani, whose role in Iran has been compared to that of a US vice president, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and C.I.A. director in one: an act of war. But if so, it was carried out without any public discussion in the United States that preceded actions such as the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.
US officials have justified the attack in Baghdad as compensation for the general's own actions and deterrence of future US deaths. However, the strategic implications can be confusing in this rapidly developing debate.
Crime (s) and punishment
General Suleimani planned and directed attacks that killed thousands of civilians in Iraq and Syria, along with many members of the US service. American politicians, both left and right, have struggled to observe their past, whether or not they support their murder.
But while the use of retribution as justification can be simple in criminal proceedings, where judges and jurors can apply the law without considering the strategic consequences, that logic does not apply in foreign policy.
"The underlying reason that we are not killing all bad people is that we generally make a decision about what bad people we are interested in killing at this time," said Lindsay P. Cohn, a foreign policy scholar at the Naval. War College, who spoke in a personal capacity. Relying solely on retribution as the basis for such action, he said, is "fundamentally un strategic."
Vipin Narang, an M.I.T. The political scientist who studied efforts to stop Iran's nuclear program said: "We have now opened a Pandora's box."
If the murder of General Suleiman creates a precedent for killing high-ranking government figures, he said, US officials and their allies could also become targets. And that would be a source of broad global instability.
"We kill people within their sovereign territory, without government permission," Dr. Cohn said, noting that the US air strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi militia leader aligned with Iran and others. Iraqis "This is a massive violation of sovereignty."
Disability and deterrence
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an appearance on CNN, said the US attack was a deterrent, which interrupted an "imminent attack,quot; against US interests in the Middle East.
Academics tend to divide deterrence into two broad categories. Specific deterrence focuses on stopping individuals from specific acts. General deterrence sends a message that goes far beyond direct objectives.
In this case, the narrowest type of deterrence has been effective. Killing General Suleimani says he will no longer carry out attacks against the United States or its interests. But it widens the circle slightly and the image becomes less clear.
The big question, when it comes to deterring future attacks from Iran or its allied militias, said Dr. Cohn, is whether the murder has degraded Iran's military capacity.
If so, the murder will probably prevent further attacks, at least in the short term. But if not, he said, the attacks will likely increase as the Iranian government shows strong.
Analysts agree that no individual in Iran can match the military ability and political power of General Suleimani. But it may not be necessary to replace it precisely to maintain its military capacity.
General Suleimani created a network of armed groups that can resist his death. It includes the Iran Quds Force, which directs Iran's foreign military operations, as well as militias in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria.
Dr. Narang from M.I.T. He said the deterrent argument "assumes a unitary and rational actor." While he said that could apply to Iran, which may want to avoid war, it may not apply, for example, to Hezbollah, which Iran supports in Lebanon.
Rupal Mehta, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska studying Iran's military and nuclear program, said the US attack could send a message to the surviving members of the network that they should follow a more moderate path.
But when the United States killed high-ranking members of terrorist organizations in the past, Mehta said, their replacements tended to be more extreme, not less.
The risk of climbing
For a general deterrence to work in foreign policy, a country must send a message, either directly through diplomatic channels or implicitly through force and threats, that clearly conveys its demands and the consequences threatened by not cooperating .
"If I am a country and you are another country and I want you to do or not do something, if you meet my demands, I have to fulfill my part of the deal," said Elizabeth Saunders, one of international relations. scholar at Georgetown University. If the demands are not clear, the rewards of compliance will seem uncertain.
In this case, Trump has called for an end to the "aggression of Iran in the region," but details about what that implies are scarce.
Military force, such as the attack on General Suleimani, is a high-risk means of conveying a deterrent message. He risks creating what foreign policy academics call a spiral, in which eye-to-eye reprisals enclose parties in growing conflicts.
To avoid that spiral, at least one of the parties has to have the opportunity to reverse without losing face, experts say.
"These cases are a kind of delicate dance, a mixture of public and private signals," said Dr. Saunders. Often, the less public a conflict is, the more options there are to deactivate it.
By assuming public responsibility for the murder of General Suleimani, the Trump administration "exploited that delicate dance," said Dr. Saunders.
That may have increased Iran's estimate of Trump's resolution. But by claiming responsibility, he said, the administration also pressured Iran to retaliate, instead of moving away from the conflict.
The administration is preparing for a potential escalation, which seems to undermine its deterrent argument. On Friday, the Pentagon announced that 4,000 troops would be deployed in Kuwait, "in response to rising levels of threat against US personnel and facilities."