Did the assassination of Qassim Suleimani deter Iranian attacks or encourage them?

One of the many big questions that loom over President Trump's decision to assassinate Major General Qassim Suleimani is this: was it a good idea?

Some Iranian officials have described the murder of General Suleimani, whose role in Iran has been compared to that of a US vice president, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and C.I.A. director in one: an act of war. But if so, it was carried out without any public discussion in the United States that preceded actions such as the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

US officials have justified the attack in Baghdad as compensation for the general's own actions and deterrence of future US deaths. However, the strategic implications can be confusing in this rapidly developing debate.