Deshaun Watson shows that the chances of divisional playoffs of the NFL of the Texans against Ravens or Chiefs depend on him

Almost everything related to the Texans' 22-19 overtime victory over the Bills on Saturday night in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs painted an ugly image for both teams on both sides of the ball. That made Deshaun Watson's dazzling effort an absolute masterpiece.

The Houston quarterback was by far the best player on the field, and was fully rewarded with his team advancing to the divisional round to play in Baltimore next Saturday or in Kansas City next Sunday, depending on the outcome of the match of the Patriots-Titans on Saturday night. .

Of course, there were other key players who helped Texans complete a 16-0 deficit return in the third quarter. It would not have been possible without J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus making great plays on the pass rush to cool Watson's counterpart, Josh Allen.

But after the difficulties of a first half without goals, Watson's final numbers (20 of 25 passes, 247 yards, TD, 9.9 yards per attempt, 121.2 qualification, 14 rush, 55 yards, TD) will be reduced as a performance legendary in the playoffs. , regardless of the round. Somehow it surpassed 7 captures and the constant pressure of the first seven in the front of the Bills, until the great escape that led to the winning field goal of the game by Ka & # 39; imi Fairbairn.

Watson avoided an eighth sack despite being cornered by several Bills behind the scrimmage line, and five long seconds later, he threw a pass to the Taiwan Jones runner that became a 34-yard gain to the 10-yard line. Only four plays before, just getting up from his seventh sack, Watson had converted a third and 18 of the 19 Texans with a short pass to Duke Johnson Jr.

Texans didn't have to win the game. His pass protection was bad. His career block was bad. His passing defense, despite firing Allen three times, allowed the Bills to distribute the ball in difficult situations throughout the game. They could not prevent Allen or rookie runner Devin Singletary from receiving fragmentary plays on the ground.

Before the second half rally, Bill O & # 39; Brien was training poorly in all aspects. The Texans slowly came out of the door, shocked by a creative and aggressive offensive by the Bills and having no idea how to solve a fundamentally solid defense.

The Bills gave Texans opportunities with penalties and other self-inflicted injuries. Houston needed every part of the race and the pass outside the Watson script, including two key two-point conversions to take advantage of those opportunities.

O & # 39; Brien also made a bad decision at the end of the last quarter by putting Watson in the middle in a quarter and 1 in the Bills 30 instead of taking a field goal to extend the lead to a probable 22- 16 unsurpassed afternoon. in regulation. That forced Texans to try to save a victory they should have retained before OT.

Lamar Jackson will win the NFL MVP for the 2019 season, and Russell Wilson will probably be second. But both quarterbacks clearly have more help from their respective playoff teams.

Watson is on an island with little reliability beyond the open receiver DeAndre Hopkins offensively, in addition to a little more defensive support with Watt back. At this point, Watson is doing more to boost O & # 39; Brien's offense than the other way around. Watson is also the only solution for Texans because of the lack of a good situational training of O & # 39; Brien.

Watson and the Texans were shattered by the Ravens in the regular season, but were able to beat the Chiefs. Watson struggled to do something as he passed or rushed the Ravens, and the Texans lost. Watson did everything he needed to get through and rush against the Chiefs, and the Texans won.

Yes, we understand: football is a total team game, and all Texans contributed in some way to survive the Bills on Saturday. But Watson buried and hid the problems by taking over the game with his special individual gameplay and championship pedigree.

In order for Texans to take two more steps and reach Super Bowl 54, it is essential that Watson should continue to do so.