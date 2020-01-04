Deepika Padukone makes her Tik Tok debut with Laxmi Agarwal

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is currently promoting her next movie, Chhapaak. Inspired by the life of the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak comes out in a week and Deepika leaves no stone unturned to promote the film.

Taking a break from giving interviews and holding press conferences, DeePee had a little fun with Laxmi when he debuted in one of the most viral social media apps, Tik Tok, to make a quick video. Both Laxmi and Deepika appear in the video of a Punjabi song, Rider. It starts with Laxmi hitting the screen and ends with the camera moving away from a fierce-looking Deepika.

Look the following video.

