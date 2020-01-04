Deepika Padukone floral jeans are too great for school

Deepika Padukone has redefined her style since a makeover was made with her braids highlighted. You are exploring the most casual and cheerful side of your closet with monochrome sets, loose silhouettes and extravagant outfits. Designed by Shaleena Nathani, she is trying things that are a little outside her comfort zone but it goes without saying that she is taking them out as a true blue diva.

Leaving today for Chhapaak promotions, Deepika wore a simple white blouse, tied around her waist and made jazz look with a pair of Ashish jeans. Adorned with red sequin flowers everywhere, Deepika's pants are not something anyone can achieve, but it surely brought this look to the finish line without problems. Maintaining the informal look, Deepika combined white Nike sneakers with her outfit and opted for minimal makeup and open hair.

Look at the photos of the diva wearing a big smile for the shutters during her recent departure.