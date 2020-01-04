Deepika Padukone floral jeans are too great for school

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone has redefined her style since a makeover was made with her braids highlighted. You are exploring the most casual and cheerful side of your closet with monochrome sets, loose silhouettes and extravagant outfits. Designed by Shaleena Nathani, she is trying things that are a little outside her comfort zone but it goes without saying that she is taking them out as a true blue diva.

Leaving today for Chhapaak promotions, Deepika wore a simple white blouse, tied around her waist and made jazz look with a pair of Ashish jeans. Adorned with red sequin flowers everywhere, Deepika's pants are not something anyone can achieve, but it surely brought this look to the finish line without problems. Maintaining the informal look, Deepika combined white Nike sneakers with her outfit and opted for minimal makeup and open hair.

Look at the photos of the diva wearing a big smile for the shutters during her recent departure.




one/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


two/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


3/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


4 4/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


5 5/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


6 6/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


7 7/ 7

Deepika Padukone

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

Recent Articles

Match report – Mansfield 0 – 1 Grimsby

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Willem Dafoe could hear the lobster talk to him when he was filming & # 39; The Lighthouse & # 39;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennNorman Osborn, from the trilogy & # 39; Spider-Man & # 39; Sam Raimi says he stopped eating lobster after feeling that the animal...
Read more

Where will Tom Brady play in 2020? Breaking down the QB free agent options to stay, retire or leave Patriots

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Given Tom Brady's age and contractual status, his separation with the Patriots after this season, ending the greatest dynasty ever...
Read more

Hailey Beiber in social networks is a breeding ground for cruelty

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
MediaPunch / Shutterstock Hailey Bieber He is discovering his soul when it comes to how emotionally and mentally social networks can...
Read more

14 killed in bomb attack on bus convoy in Burkina Faso

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
DAKAR, Senegal - Fourteen people were killed and 19 injured when a bus carrying students hit a roadside bomb on Saturday in northern Burkina...
Read more
©