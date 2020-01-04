Deadly attack in Libya wreaks havoc at the Military Academy

EL CAIRO (AP) – An air strike crashed into a military academy in the capital of Libya, Tripoli, on Saturday, killing at least 16 people, mostly students, health officials said.

Malek Merset, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based health ministry, said the airstrike took place in the Hadaba area, just south of the city center, where clashes have been furious for months. He said the strike wounded at least 37 others, who were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Tripoli has been the scene of fighting since April between the self-styled Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Hifter and a series of militias that allied freely with the weak government but supported by the United Nations that owns the capital.

The fight has intensified in recent weeks since General Hifter declared a "final,quot; and decisive battle for the capital after Tripoli authorities signed military and maritime agreements with Turkey. On Thursday, the Turkish Parliament authorized the deployment of troops in Libya.