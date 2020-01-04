Deadly attack in Libya wreaks havoc at the Military Academy

EL CAIRO (AP) – An air strike crashed into a military academy in the capital of Libya, Tripoli, on Saturday, killing at least 16 people, mostly students, health officials said.
Malek Merset, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based health ministry, said the airstrike took place in the Hadaba area, just south of the city center, where clashes have been furious for months. He said the strike wounded at least 37 others, who were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Tripoli has been the scene of fighting since April between the self-styled Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Hifter and a series of militias that allied freely with the weak government but supported by the United Nations that owns the capital.
The fight has intensified in recent weeks since General Hifter declared a "final,quot; and decisive battle for the capital after Tripoli authorities signed military and maritime agreements with Turkey. On Thursday, the Turkish Parliament authorized the deployment of troops in Libya.
Images shared online on Saturday showed that injured people with bandages and blood on their legs were being treated in a hospital. The Tripoli-based government blamed the Libyan National Army for the air strike, but the group made no immediate comment.
General Hifter's Surprise The military offensive in April occurred despite commitments to attend a national conference weeks later with the goal of forming a united government and moving towards elections. The fight has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos that rivals the 2011 conflict that overthrew Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi as the country's lifelong leader and then killed him.
The Libyan national army of General Hifter and the eastern government are supported by France, Russia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and other key Arab countries; The Tripoli-based government is backed by Turkey, Italy and Qatar.