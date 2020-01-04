Dead balance in Cambodia collapse of buildings | Cambodia News

At least 24 people died and 23 were injured after a building under construction in Cambodia collapsed, trapping workers under the rubble, officials said Sunday.

The seven-story concrete building collapsed on Friday in the coastal city of Kep, about 160 km (100 miles) southwest of the capital Phnom Penh, the last collapse that hit the country's booming construction industry.

"Twenty-four people have died so far," Kep Governor Ken Satha told Reuters. "Three of the bodies are not yet in the hospital, they have not yet been removed."

It is estimated that there are 200,000 construction workers in Cambodia, most of them unskilled, who depend on daily wages and no union protection, according to the International Labor Organization.

Workers ’advocates point to low standards at construction sites that increase the risk of accidents.

You can often see shirtless workers, working with little protective equipment and sleeping inside partially finished buildings.

An unknown number of workers remained trapped, Satha said, adding that the authorities had arrested the Cambodian couple who owned the building, to interrogate them.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said Saturday that rescuers were still struggling to reach the missing among the rubble. Soldiers and rescue teams collected the debris to try to find survivors

In June, almost 30 people died after the collapse of a building under construction in Sihanoukville, a coastal city that is being transformed with an influx of Chinese money.

Last month, at least three workers were killed and more than a dozen people were seriously injured after a dining room under construction in a temple collapsed in the tourist town of Siem Reap.