David Foster pours out his part in organizing vacations Vancouver and Prince Harry Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stayed at an eight-bedroom oceanfront estate on Vancouver Island, which belongs to a close acquaintance of Katharine McPhee's husband.

Music mogul David Foster helped organize the accommodation for prince harry and Meghan markle, The Duchess of Sussex stays in Canada to the connect with an old friend.

The successful producer, whose new wife, singer / actress Katharine McPhee, was a childhood friend with the former "Suits"Star, reveals that he put British royalty in touch with a close acquaintance, who offered his eight-bedroom oceanfront property on Vancouver Island for the couple's discreet vacation.

"I was honored to have been able to help Meghan there, because I am Canadian and we are a Commonwealth country …," Foster told the Daily Mail on Friday (January 3). "It's important for us, so I grew up with that kind of feeling. I was really happy to be able to help them find a break just to take some time off."

Although David would not share the name of the owner friend of the farm, he insisted that everyone was delighted to present to royalty, her son Archie seven months and the mother of Meghan, Doria Ragland, to the natural wonders of British Columbia.

"The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and was happy to facilitate," Foster said. "I don't know what their next plans are (from Harry and Meghan), but I know it was revitalizing for them to spend some downtime."

The couple certainly took advantage of the picturesque landscape in Vancouver: Prince Harry and Meghan were seen walking through the woods with the former actress's "Suits" co-star. Abigail SpencerAnd even they stopped to help pedestrians surprised to take a picture.

"I couldn't believe who it was," one of the hikers, Asymina Kantorowicz, told People.com. "Meghan was smiling at me, hoping to take the picture and it was just surprise at that moment and disbelief."

Asymina added: "The one thing I did say was: & # 39; There are so many things that sticks to selfies can & # 39 ;. She laughed and said something like & # 39; We'll have to take a good photo then & # 39, and then Harry said: & # 39; No pressure & # 39; ".

"She seemed happy and with her feet on the ground, she was enjoying her New Year's walk with her husband and friend. She and Harry seemed really happy, like a happy newly married couple. I wish baby Archie would have been there! I hope who are enjoying their stay on Vancouver Island. "