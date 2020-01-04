DaBaby's alleged assault victim reportedly plans to sue says he suffered serious injuries

Roommates, while DaBaby is fighting for his own freedom, the alleged victim involved in the physical altercation that led to his arrest apparently plans to embark.

According to TMZ_tv, the man, a concert promoter named Kenneth, plans to get a lawyer and file a lawsuit against DaBaby. Apparently, several lawyers have already approached and offered help!

Kenneth says that after the incident, he was forced to see a doctor because his injuries "were very serious." He also says that the video of the assault has caused difficulties for him and his family, since it is difficult to see.

From Kenneth's point of view, the story is a bit different. He tells TMZ that he was hired to organize a birthday party for rapper Stunna 4 Vegas at a Florida nightclub Thursday night. He says he made a deal with DaBaby to organize the party for a discounted rate of $ 30k.

Well, Kenneth says he won $ 20k and promised Baby that he would give him the remaining $ 10k when the party ended. That is when things apparently got complicated. Kenneth says that Baby and his team began to get angry and violent.

As we reported earlier, DaBaby was arrested by police in a robbery investigation, which turned out to be a battery case involving Kenneth. The police report said DaBaby allegedly stole Kenneth $ 80 and a credit card, and then sprayed it with apple juice.

However, that is not the end of their legal problems. After being placed in police custody, the authorities realized that Baby also has a court order in Dallas, after the fight he was involved in last month. If all the memories serve you well, you will remember that Baby and his friend allegedly attacked an employee at a food stand at the airport.

As of now, Baby’s and has been set at $ 1,500, and we will continue to update them as the story unfolds!