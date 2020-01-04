DaBaby may face demand from the man he allegedly assaulted

Last Thursday in Miami, Florida, the rapper, DaBaby, was booked by the authorities for an alleged assault, and after the initial indictment and the arrest, the man in question apparently intends to file a lawsuit against the artist "Suge,quot;.

Page Six knew that the man in the suit, Kenneth, has spoken to more than one lawyer about the rapper's alleged assault on him. Many of the lawyers contacted him personally. TMZ was the first to report that Kenneth was left with bruises and cuts, and believes he is entitled to part of the artist's money as compensation for the attack.

According to the man in question, he was hired to organize a party for Stunna 4 Vegas at a Miami nightclub, and DaBaby was offered the role of host for $ 30,000. The promoter says he showed up for the event with only $ 20,000, and told DaBaby that he would pay the $ 10,000 later, however, Jonathan Kirk and his team got worse and then perpetrated the attack.

Kirk has repeatedly encountered problems in recent months. For example, police arrested DaBaby in North Carolina on December 23 after he organized a toy campaign in which he gave toys to young people during the holidays. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg authorities issued subpoenas against the rapper for resisting an officer and also for possession of marijuana.

In December 2019, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, told reporters that he believed the authorities searched his vehicle illegally. WCNC-TV obtained video footage of the police stopping him in the parking lot, and the rapper says they try to accuse him every time he comes to town.

Kirk said: "They follow me, they stop us for no reason, they search our cars." As previously reported, DaBaby received a battery charge earlier this month when he and a promoter had an argument for more than $ 30,000. payment.

The Associated Press was the first to reveal the arrest warrant issued by the Miami police. To make matters worse, Jonathan Kirk had another arrest warrant issued for him in Texas, also on a battery charge.

Ad

Kirk, also known as DaBaby, was visiting South Florida on New Year's Eve for a performance at a Miami Beach nightclub.



Post views:

0 0