Cricket debate: How much time do Stuart Broad and James Anderson have left? The | Cricket News

Dom Bess, Sam Curran and a series of no lost balls are discussed by Graham Gooch and Ebony Rainford-Brent





James Anderson and Stuart Broad: how long will they be close?

James Anderson and Stuart Broad helped England fight in the second Test against South Africa with five wickets between them, but how much time do they have left at the Test level?

The Seamers Anderson and Broad, which have accumulated 1,058 combined test wickets, will be 39 and 35 respectively, the beginning of the next series of Ashes in Australia in 2021-22, will they go so far?

Graham Gooch and Ebony Rainford-Brent reflected on that in the last Cricket debate: What can you hear in the player above or by downloading here – Both experts say that England must soon make important and "ruthless,quot; decisions …

GRAHAM GOOCH

"In the ashes in two years, are they going to be close to opening bowling and taking the new Kookaburra ball for you? There has to be a question mark about it.

"I am not looking to get rid of them now, they are worth their place, they are still brilliant bowlers and they continue to contribute. Younger bowlers can also learn from them."

"But by the end of the English summer of 2020, I think (head coach) Chris Silverwood and his management team should have an idea of ​​who we're going to move forward with."

"Jimmy is the best fast bowler in England but, and I'm not knocking him down, at 39, will he play bowling as he did (in Cape Town)? It's hard to say."

EBONY RAINFORD-BRENT

"I expected Jofra Archer to be fit for this Test, since he wanted to see what Silverwood and Joe Root would have done."

"If we are honest, England has four test series against average teams: South Africa, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Pakistan. England sides should be able to win. I hope that at the end of the Sri Lanka series and the beginning of our English Summer, we see ruthless decisions.

Broad took two wickets for England on day two in Cape Town, and had one voided due to a no-ball

"An example would be that even if Anderson or Broad are playing, you might want to give the ball to Archer when he sees him opening the bowling alley in Australia."

"Jimmy was Australia's most miserable bowler last time, so even with the Kookaburra ball not swinging for him, with the hunger he has, he would back it up so he can be close, but the new ball has to keep pace ".

Anderson and Broad were superbly backed by Dom Bess on day two in Newlands, with the spinner being sent back to just 62 runs of his 27 overs and also discarded South African starter Dean Elgar by 88 when Proteas closed at 215-8 to follow England for 54 races.

"What you want from a roulette in a test game is someone who gives you control," Gooch said. "Jack Leach gives you control, Graeme Swann gave you great control, and this young boy is accurate.

"It seems like a good option. The problem for him is to get more first class cricket so he can improve. He has shown that it is worth moving forward as he did a perfect job."

Rainford-Brent added of Bess: "The way he got Elgar's gate was through precision and control. To manage the pressure, keep calm and apply pressure against the best hitter in South Africa throughout the day, it shows me that this is a young guy who knows his game and has matured. "

"I would not have expected him to perform so well, so now that he has what we do with him in the future, since he is behind Leach in Somerset. He will have to play bowling as much as possible and must be a spinner player of first line somewhere. "

Also in the Cricket debate, Graham and Ebony discussed …

Sam Curran's role in the England team after his two crucial wickets in Cape Town

How difficult it is to hit the surface of Newlands

How South Africa will be on the rise if they match the total of England's first entries

The question of non-balls after the referees missed many

