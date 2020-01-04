Cowboys training rumors: Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis to meet with Dallas; Jason Garrett's status is still in limbo

Add another layer of intrigue (or confusion) to the Cowboys training drama.

According to reports by Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, respectively, Dallas will meet with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, so current incumbent Jason Garrett remains in limbo.

Sources: ex #Packers coach Mike McCarthy heads to Dallas to talk to him #Cowboys. The team has not announced anything about coach Jason Garrett, although they are expected to move away from him and are preparing the ground for a search. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020

The Cowboys also meet today with former HC Marvin Lewis of Bengals, for @toddarcher. So Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis both today. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2020

Lewis was fired by Cincinnati in December 2018 after 16 seasons in which he had 131-122 and 0-7 in playoff games. McCarthy was also fired by Green Bay in December 2018. His dismissal from the team, which trained for a record of 125-77-2, was not without controversy, which led him to say: "It could not have been worse." His Packers teams made it to the playoffs in nine of their 12 seasons, four times in the NFC championship game and once they won the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys are rapidly approaching a similar state in their training debacle. ESPN reported Friday that the organization would "go ahead without,quot; Garrett as its head coach, although the team quickly refuted him by saying that "there was no official news,quot; about his employment status.

The Cowboys entered Week 17 of the season with an external possibility of reaching the playoffs as a wild card in the NFC, but they needed both a victory over the Redskins and a defeat of the rival of the Philadelphia division. The Cowboys beat Washington 47-16 to close the season with 8-8, but a 34-17 Eagles victory over the Giants gave them last place in the playoffs, leaving Dallas out of combat.

That was the last setback of Garrett's management, which has seen him train the Cowboys to a record of 85-67 since he took over in the middle of the 2010 season.