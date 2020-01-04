Consequences of the murder of Soleimani in a raid in the United States: all the latest updates | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTMLa99fb76d9d452188965e4cd9c6c2c4e69% %MINIFYHTMLa99fb76d9d452188965e4cd9c6c2c4e610%

Tensions between the United States and Iran have intensified dramatically after a US air strike killed Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Hashd al-Shaabi).

The Pentagon confirmed the attack at Baghdad International Airport on Friday, saying it was "by order of the president."

The deaths of Soleimani and al-Muhandis are a potential turning point in the geopolitics of the Middle East and Iran has promised a "harsh,quot; response. to attract severe reprisals from Iran and the forces it supports in the region against the interests of Israel and the United States.

Here are all the latest updates amid intense tensions.

Saturday, January 4:

The Iraqi army denies that an air raid took place

The Iraqi army denied Saturday that an air raid had taken place against a medical convoy in Taji, north of Baghdad.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraqi state Television reported that the United States carried out an attack.

The US-led coalition denies having carried out a new air strike in Baghdad

The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) said on Saturday it did not carry out any airstrike near Taji camp north of Baghdad, shortly after the Iraqi PMF said that Air strikes near the area killed six people. and wounded three others, adding that none of its main leaders was killed.

"FACT: The @cjtfoir coalition has not carried out air strikes near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) in recent days," a spokesman said on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, the state of Iraq Television reported that the attack was carried out by the US. UU., And that was torganizing a convoy of a militia backed by Iran.

Thousands gather for the funeral procession

Thousands of people have joined a funeral procession in Baghdad for Soleimani al-Muhandis, ad others who died in the same air attack. The procession began in Kadhimiya and was headed towards the government and the diplomatic complex of the Green Zone, where a state funeral would be held.

