Comparing Once upon a time … stars with real life

Once upon a time in Hollywood sure bewitched, well, Hollywood.
And while the Quentin Tarantino-the directed film, a love letter to an era in Tinseltown that has long been left in the dust that has been nominated for five awards at the Golden Globes this weekend, including Best movie, musical or comedy, is worth the worth celebrating for the simple fact that it is the first time someone has achieved Brad Pitt Y Leonardo Dicaprio, possibly two of the last real movie stars that remain, to star in front of each other, it is also worth noting that their supporting cast is seriously stacked.
Although the characters that DiCaprio and Pitt bring to life, a star that fades from the television westerns and their loyal double of long standing, respectively, are composed, works of fiction based on the type of associations that were once common in the industry , almost everyone else involved in the movie is playing someone who really lived in Los Angeles in 1969. Since Margot Robbie like the spoiled Sharon tate to Damian Lewis how Steve McQueen, Timothy Olyphant how Lancer star James Stacy to Lena Dunham as a member of the Manson family Catherine Share, the movie is a who is who from the City of Angels in the late 60s.
Before knowing if the movie, Tarantino, DiCaprio or Pitt take home a trophy on Sunday night, take a look at all the famous faces that joined them in the hit movie like, well, other famous faces!
Margot Robbie: Sharon Tate
the Me tonya the actress meets her The wolf of Wall Street co-star to play the unfortunate actress who was eight and a half months pregnant with her husband and film director Roman PolanskiThe baby when she was killed by the Charles Manson family in the summer of 1969.
Emile Hirsch – Jay Sebring
the Inside the wild the actor plays the celebrity stylist and Tate's ex-boyfriend, born Thomas Krummer, who was killed with her and her partner Wojciech Frykowski Y Abigail Folger August 8, 1969.
Damon Herriman – Charles Manson
The Australian actor, perhaps best known for playing Dewey Crowe in 22 episodes of FX Justified, plays the famous cult leader and murderer who died at the end of 2017 of cardiac arrest as a result of respiratory failure and colon cancer at the age of 83.
Austin Butler – Charles "Tex,quot; Watson
Butler, who has come out Vanessa Hudgens for eight years and just landed the highly coveted role of Elvis presley in Baz LuhrmannThe next biographical film stars the central member of the Manson Family, responsible for carrying out seven murders, including Tate and Sebring.
Lena Dunham – Catherine Share
the Girls creator and star portrays one of Manson's followers who did not participate in the Tate-LaBianca murders
Bruce Dern – George Spahn
The legendary actor plays the elderly rancher who was convinced by Manson to allow the family to live on his Los Angeles ranch, which used to be a filming place for Westerns. Burt Reynolds He was initially chosen for the role, but died before his scenes could be filmed.
Dakota Fanning – Lynette "Squeaky,quot; Fromme
the War of words Star plays this member of the Manson Family who earned his Spahn nickname for the sound he made when he touched it. While she did not participate in the Tate-LaBianca murders, she would continue trying to assassinate the president. Gerald ford in 1975
Timothy Olyphant, James Stacy
the Justified star plays this actor, born Maurice William Elias, best known for starring in the western television of the late 60s Lancer. In 1973, Stacy was hit by a drunk driver while riding his motorcycle, which caused his left leg and arm to be amputated, as well as the death of his girlfriend. Claire Cox.
Luke Perry, Wayne Maunder
In what would turn out to be his final film role, the deceased Riverdale The actor, who died tragically in early March after suffering a massive stroke at his home on February 27, 2019, plays this Canadian-born actor who starred Lancer with Stacy.
Mike Moh – Bruce Lee
the Empire The actor appears as the legendary kung fu master, whom Polanski briefly believed might have been behind the murders of Tate and the others in his home.
Rebecca Rittenhouse – Michelle Phillips
The star of the next Hulu Four Weddings and a Funeral series adaptation Mindy kaling He appears as the singer of Mamas and the Papas.
Victoria Pedretti – Leslie Van Houten
the Haunting of Hill House The actress appears as this member of the Manson family who joined the four behind Tate's murders the next night to murder. Log Y Rosemary LaBianca in his house
Madisen Beaty – Patricia Krenwinkel
Beaty appears as Katie, the nickname given to Patricia Krenwinkel, the member of the Manson family who participated directly in the murders of Tate-LaBianca. Coincidentally, he also played Krenwinkel in the NBC Manson-centric series Aquarium which lasted two seasons since 2015-16.
Rachel Redleaf – Cass Elliot
the Atypical The actress appears as the singer of Mamas and Papas who would die while sleeping at age 32 in 1974.
Rafal Zawierucha – Roman Polanski
The Polish actor makes his film debut in English as the famous director married to Tate at the time of his murder, who would become a fugitive from the United States criminal justice system in 1978 after fleeing the country while awaiting sentencing After pleading guilty to child abuse.
Damian Lewis – Steve McQueen
the Thousands of millions star makes a cameo as the actor nicknamed "The King of Cool,quot; who starred in successful films such as The Thomas Crown affair, The Magnificent Seven Y Hell raised.
Margaret Qualley – Kathryn Lutesinger
The star of The remains appears as this member of the Manson family, nicknamed Kitty, who was the girlfriend of Bobby Beausoleil, the man convicted of killing another member of the Manson family Gary Hinman.
Dreama Walker – Connie Stevens
the Do not trust the B Star makes a cameo as the popular actress and singer who married James Stacy at that time.
James Landry Hebert, Steve Grogan
the Strange things the actor appears as the member of the Manson family that killed Spahn ranch hand Donald "Shorty,quot; Shea weeks after the murders of Tate-LaBianca. He remains the only person in the family to leave prison after being convicted of murder, and was granted parole in 1985.
Rumer Willis – Joanna Pettet
the Masked Singer The competitor makes a cameo as the British actress who had lunch with Tate the day she was killed.
Mikey Madison – Susan Atkins
the better things The actress plays one of the members of the Manson family who participated directly in the murders of Tate-LaBianca.
Costa Ronin – Wojciech Frykowski
The Russian actor, best known for appealing as Oleg in The Americans, plays the Polish actor who was killed next to Tate in the house of Polanski.
Nicholas Hammond, Sam Wanamaker
the Music sound The actor, who played Friedrich von Trapp in the classic movie, appears as this actor turned into a television director.
James Marsden – Burt Reynolds
Although he never did in the movie, the Westworld the actor was chosen as the iconic actor who should appear in the film also until his death, forced director Quentin Tarantino relaunch it with Dern. While it's not clear if Marsden ever filmed his planned scenes, he receives a "special thanks,quot; in the film's credits.
Danny Strong, Dean Martin
Similary, Gilmore girls actor and Empire co-creator Danny Strong He was chosen as the legendary Rat Pack member who starred The demolition team with Tate, only to find himself cut from the movie too.
Once upon a time in Hollywood It is available in digital format and DVD now.
(Originally published on July 26, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT).
