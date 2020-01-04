Comparing Once upon a time … stars with real life

Once upon a time in Hollywood sure bewitched, well, Hollywood.

And while the Quentin Tarantino-the directed film, a love letter to an era in Tinseltown that has long been left in the dust that has been nominated for five awards at the Golden Globes this weekend, including Best movie, musical or comedy, is worth the worth celebrating for the simple fact that it is the first time someone has achieved Brad Pitt Y Leonardo Dicaprio, possibly two of the last real movie stars that remain, to star in front of each other, it is also worth noting that their supporting cast is seriously stacked.

Although the characters that DiCaprio and Pitt bring to life, a star that fades from the television westerns and their loyal double of long standing, respectively, are composed, works of fiction based on the type of associations that were once common in the industry , almost everyone else involved in the movie is playing someone who really lived in Los Angeles in 1969. Since Margot Robbie like the spoiled Sharon tate to Damian Lewis how Steve McQueen, Timothy Olyphant how Lancer star James Stacy to Lena Dunham as a member of the Manson family Catherine Share, the movie is a who is who from the City of Angels in the late 60s.