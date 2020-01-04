Colin White scores a soccer head goal for the Ottawa Senators, but the tie goal was not allowed

By Lisa Witt
Sports

For a moment, Ottawa senators thought they tied the game against Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday with Colin White's helmet.

With only 1:09 remaining and the senators shot down 4-3, White directed a flying disc towards the back of the net beyond Tampa Bay goalie Curtis McElhinney, but referee Jake Brenk immediately eliminated it.

"It was only one thing at the time,quot; White said after the game. "I thought if I hit the ground and made a strange bounce, I don't know if I could put that on. The defender was there. I really didn't know the rule. I thought I'd just try that." "

Rule 78.5 of the NHL rule book states that targets are not allowed "When an attacking player has directed, hit or thrown the disc into the net other than with a stick. When this occurs, if it is considered to have been done deliberately, then the decision WILL NOT BE OBJECTIVE. You cannot score a goal when the disc has been deliberately hit with any part of the attacking player's body in the net. "

Unfortunately for the Sens, they could not tie the game and instead surrendered with an empty rattle, falling before Lightning 5-3, but White solidified as an Ottawa legend in the minds of some Senator fans.

