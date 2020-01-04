Colder temperatures give Australia a respite from forest fires | Australia news

Fire threats declined in parts of southeastern Australia on Sunday after a day of horror of fires that killed a man and forced thousands to evacuate, but authorities warned that several fires were still lit at emergency levels and that the Warm weather was scheduled to return.

As the immediate danger passed, authorities began assessing the damage from the fires that swept through the states of eastern Victoria and southern New South Wales (NSW) on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of homes remained without electricity while a large-scale military and police effort continued to provide supplies and evacuate people who had been trapped for days by fires in coastal cities.

The Rural Fire Service said 150 fires remained active in the state, 64 of them without control.

"It's not something we've experienced before," said NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian.

"The climatic activity we are seeing, the spread and spread of fires, the speed at which they are (moving), the way they are attacking communities that have never seen fires is unprecedented," he said.

She said that the extension of the forest fire season was the largest in living memory, "and many experts have existed much longer than me, who fought fires and observed circumstances. Everyone agrees that we are in a territory unknown,quot;.

The last death occurred in Batlow in New South Wales, where a 47-year-old man died Saturday night while defending a friend's house from the flames. NSW police said the man was found unconscious in a vehicle and could not be revived.

A satellite image provided by NASA shows the smoke coming out of the fires that swept the southeast coast of Australia on Saturday (NASA via AP Photo)

Previously, a father and son who fought the flames for two days died on a road on Kangaroo Island in the state of South Australia. Authorities identified them as Dick Lang, a 78-year-old bush pilot and inland safari operator, and his 43-year-old son, Clayton. His family said their deaths left them "disconsolate and reeling from this double tragedy."

Military deployed

"The weather conditions have improved in New South Wales and Victoria, but there are still many fires and a major firefighting effort continues," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference on Sunday.

He announced that the government would establish a national forest fire recovery agency, headed by former Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin, that would provide support payments to small businesses and help repair damaged infrastructure.

The fires, which have been unleashed since September, have killed at least 24 people, burned about five million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land and have been catastrophic for the country's wildlife.

Experts say that climate change has exacerbated the situation with many regions of Australia that are already dry due to a three-year drought. Morrison has been criticized for his repeated refusal to say that climate change is affecting fires, rather than considering them a natural disaster.

We are putting more Defense Force boots on the ground, more planes in the sky, more ships to the sea and more trucks to roll to support the forest fire fighting and recovery effort as part of our coordinated response to these terrible # forest fires pic.twitter.com/UiOeYB2jnv – Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 4, 2020

For the first time in the history of Australia, 3,000 reservists of the army, navy and air force have been summoned to join the battle against fires. Morrison also committed nearly $ 14 million to lease four firefighters during the crisis.

But criticisms of Morrison's leadership continue. Some at the head of the fight said they had been surprised by the prime minister's decision.

The Commissioner of the Rural Fire Service, Shane Fitzsimmons, who leads the fight in New South Wales, said he learned of reservists through media reports.

Yachts wrapped in smoke shrouds in Batemans Bay, in southern New South Wales, while fires closed the community on Saturday (Dean Lewins / AAP image via Reuters)

"It is fair to say that it was disappointing and somewhat surprising to hear about these things through public announcements amid what was one of our worst days this season with the second highest number of concurrent emergency warning fires in the history of New South Wales, "he said.

Morrison was also forced to defend a video posted on social media on Saturday, which promoted the deployment of reservists and the government's response to forest fires.

The non-partisan Australian Defense Association said the video violated the rules on political advertising.

"The support of ADF (Australian Defense Force) to civilian agencies fighting forest fires is a clear violation of the non-partisan convention that applies to both ADFs and ministers / parliamentarians," the association said.

In a tweet, Morrison said: "The video message simply communicates the government's policy decisions and the actions that the government is taking to the public."