Coco Austin and her daughter, Chanel, wear identical swimsuits in photos of pool parties with Ice-T

Although Christmas is over, that doesn't stop Coco Austin from spending quality time with her husband, Ice-T and daughter Chanel.

The 40-year-old model looked like she was not wearing anything while attending a pool party on Sunday dressed in a very revealing outfit that was a combination of a beige swimsuit covered with sparkling stones.

In addition, Ice-T's wife wore a short black grid dress.

The reality show star's hair was bright pink, and her accessories consisted of sunglasses with gold frames, a luxury watch and earrings.

During the event, Coco also posed for a couple of photos with her 4-year-old daughter, who was wearing a pink swimsuit with a large bow at the top, and her hair was in a high ponytail.

He also shared some photos with the same flowery swimsuit with his daughter. Meanwhile, Ice-T's appearance for the occasion was more common, as he opted for a black T-shirt and dark blue shorts.

At the party, the family of three even met Snoop Dog, who is a good friend of Ice-T and was scheduled to appear on the stage of an event, which was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa.

After the show ended, the trio and rapper "Drop It Like It’s Hot,quot; visited the Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which was one of the hotel's newest attractions, and everyone enjoyed several sweets.

While at the Sugar Factory, Coco replaced her previous attire with jeans, heels and a blouse with floral motifs and a very revealing neckline that showed her broad assets.

A fan said: "My God, he is modeling from the top of the head to the toes and doing the damn thing with a child in tow."

This sponsor said: “This woman has ALWAYS been 💣. And her daughter is the cutest❤️ She looks like her dad 😍. Look at her looking just like you, so cute! 💜❤️💙 ".

A follower said: “Yes, my girls and I are always matching his This boy 😂 never stops smiling. ❤️ "

This social media user revealed: "Coco has been fine since the day I was born! How cute!" Surely you are the goals of mom and daughter! 💜💜💜 "

Coco is a true stopper show.



