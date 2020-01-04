Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, publishes an adorable picture of Aeko from "Big Boy."

Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, took social media to share another super cute picture of her son, Aeko, and it looks like she's growing fast! The new mom couldn't help getting excited about the bundle of joy.

The model is obviously a very proud mother, so taking pictures of little Aeko is the natural reaction!

The snap seems to have been taken after a bath and shows the baby fully awake, his huge eyes open, looking at his mother and his arms extended to the sides.

Ammika was holding her bare belly in the photo, keeping the baby safe while taking the photo.

In the caption, she wrote: ‘AEKO !!!! He thinks he's a big boy now, "and he didn't forget to also add a heart emoji to express his love.

Paternity must be crazy for the young first-time mother!

After all, it is a big change in anyone's life, but it seems she has been getting help from her baby and that is at least comforting.

Privileged information shared through HollywoodLife that ‘Chris and Ammika share a very strong bond and that has only been strengthened since the baby was born. Chris is madly in love with his son and very grateful to Ammika for bringing him into the world. "

Also, according to reports, Ammika is doing a great job anyway!

Another source explained that the aspiring model is adjusting to motherhood as something natural. She is very affectionate and is there for everything and anything that Aeko needs. (Her loved ones) have seen a different side of her since she became a mother and that has only made her even more beautiful in her eyes than they ever imagined. "



