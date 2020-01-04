China replaces head of Hong Kong liaison office amid protests | News

China has replaced its main envoy to Hong Kong, state media reported on Saturday, in the most significant personnel change since protests broke out in favor of democracy in the city almost seven months ago.

The removal of Wang Zhimin, the head of the liaison office, which represents the central government in Hong Kong, occurs when the city faces its biggest political crisis in decades.

"Wang Zhimin was fired from his position as head of the liaison office,quot; for Hong Kong affairs and was replaced by Luo Huining, state broadcaster CCTV said, without giving details.

Communications between Beijing and Hong Kong are made through the liaison office.

Wang, the most important continental political official stationed in Hong Kong, He had been director of the government agency since 2017.

The dismissal of 62 years ago He is the director of the shortest liaison office since 1997.

The new chief, Luo Huining, 65, was semi-retired after being removed from his post as secretary of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The move comes when protests stir Hong Kong in a month-long anti-Beijing sentiment show.

The Reuters news agency reported that Beijing was considering possible replacements for Wang as a sign of dissatisfaction with the handling of the crisis by the liaison office.

The office has received criticism in Hong Kong and China for misjudging the situation in the city.

Millions have taken to the streets for months in often violent demonstrations that demand greater democratic freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, in the strongest challenge to the Beijing government since the return of the former British colony to the Chinese government in 1997.

Hong Kong is governed by the "one country, two systems,quot; principle, which grants invisible territorial rights in mainland China, but protesters say they are constantly being eroded.

In early December, after the media reported that Beijing was considering replacing it, Wang promised unwavering support to the Hong Kong government and police in an attempt to quell the protests.