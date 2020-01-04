Check out E! Best news co-host Scott Tweedie looks

Scott Tweedie It may be new to E!, but it is a veteran on a red carpet.

In early December, the Australian entertainment reporter was named co-host, along with Lilliana Vazquez, of those based in New York ME! News Y Morning pop. And we are certainly happy to welcome Tweedie to E! family since he has already opened a good path for himself.

Coming from Sydney, Tweedie arrives at ME! News Y Morning pop with several impressive credits, included Dancing with the stars australia, your own spin-off show for the global smash-hit show, I'm a celebrity Get me out of here and the Network 10 morning show Studio 10. He also hosted one of the most watched weekly music programs in the country, called The loop.

And that's just some highlights of your resume.

In addition, Tweedie has combined his A + reporting skills with a killer style of red carpet, which makes it perfect for E! equipment. Whether Tweedie is wearing a classic tuxedo or elegant street wear, it always looks perfect.