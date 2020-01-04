Check out E! Best news co-host Scott Tweedie looks

Eric Liebowitz / E! Entertainment

Scott Tweedie It may be new to E!, but it is a veteran on a red carpet.

In early December, the Australian entertainment reporter was named co-host, along with Lilliana Vazquez, of those based in New York ME! News Y Morning pop. And we are certainly happy to welcome Tweedie to E! family since he has already opened a good path for himself.

Coming from Sydney, Tweedie arrives at ME! News Y Morning pop with several impressive credits, included Dancing with the stars australia, your own spin-off show for the global smash-hit show, I'm a celebrity Get me out of here and the Network 10 morning show Studio 10. He also hosted one of the most watched weekly music programs in the country, called The loop.

And that's just some highlights of your resume.

In addition, Tweedie has combined his A + reporting skills with a killer style of red carpet, which makes it perfect for E! equipment. Whether Tweedie is wearing a classic tuxedo or elegant street wear, it always looks perfect.

To take a look at the best aspect of the Tweedie red carpet, be sure to scroll through the images below!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191130 / rs_634x1024-191230151621-634-scott-tweedie-5.cm.123019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059086″ alt=”Scott Tweedie”/>

Hanna Lassen / WireImage

Business casual

The new E! The personality sports an elegant urban style while attending Move in the City at the Royal Hall in 2018.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191130 / rs_634x1024-191230144305-634-Scott-Tweedie.cm.123019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059078″ alt=”Scott Tweedie”/>

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

G & # 39; day, GQ!

Tweedie wears her best outfit for the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards in Sydney.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191130 / rs_634x1024-191230152411-634-scott-tweedie-888.cm.123019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059091″ alt=”Scott Tweedie”/>

Don Arnold / WireImage

Preppy chic

While attending a TAG Heuer event, Tweedie wears a navy and khaki classic.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191130 / rs_634x1024-191230152229-634-scott-tweedie-7.cm.123019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059090″ alt=”Scott Tweedie”/>

Don Arnold / WireImage

Mr. Gray will see you now

Tweedie apparently channels Christian Gray at the WHO sexiest party of 2016.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191130 / rs_634x1024-191230152124-634-scott-tweedie-5.cm.1230193.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059089″ alt=”Scott Tweedie”/>

Don Arnold / WireImage

Dark looks

the ME! News Y Morning pop The co-host hits the red carpet in a dark set.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191130 / rs_634x1024-191230151956-634-scott-tweedie-88.cm.123019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059088″ alt=”Scott Tweedie”/>

Don Arnold / WireImage

Plaid cutie

Tweedie puts on a plaid print suit in 2017 The Star Spectacular Soiree.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191130 / rs_634x1024-191230151809-634-scott-tweedie.cm.12301944.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059087″ alt=”Scott Tweedie”/>

Don Arnold / WireImage

Summer style

While walking step-by-step at the official launch of Summer & Star, the Australian entertainment reporter wears a fresh and seasonal outfit.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191130 / rs_634x1024-191230151410-634-scott-tweedie.cm.1230196.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059085″ alt=”Scott Tweedie”/>

Don Arnold / WireImage

Velvet Stud

Tweedie rocks a velvet and burgundy cat at the Australian premiere of Rocketman.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191130 / rs_634x1024-191230151220-634-Scott-Tweedie.cm.1230192.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059084″ alt=”Scott Tweedie”/>

Don Arnold / WireImage

A moment of the Letterman jacket

The television personality combines a jacket of letters with torn jeans in the Spotify Cosmic Playlists event.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191130 / rs_634x1024-191230134600-634-scott-tweedie-2.cm.123019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059054″ alt=”Scott Tweedie”/>

Graham Denholm / WireImage

Navy News Guy

The television host wears a navy suit for the 57th annual Logie Awards.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191130 / rs_634x1024-191230144827-634-Scott_Tweedie.cm.1230193.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059080″ alt=”Scott Tweedie”/>

James Gourley / Getty Images

derby day

When it comes to fashion, Tweedie doesn't stop, especially on Melbourne Cup Day.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191130 / rs_634x1024-191230130945-634-scott-tweedie.cm.123019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059032″ alt=”Scott Tweedie”/>

Don Arnold / WireImage

Classic costume

Tweedie selects a classic costume for the Emerald and Ivy Ball in Sydney Town Hall.

Don't forget to congratulate Tweedie and Vázquez for their E! debut.

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

Morning pop opens on Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m.

