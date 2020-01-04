Celina Powell says she has eaten & # 39; groceries & # 39; 50 Cent

Instagram / WENN / Euan Cherry

The social media star said in his recent YouTube video that his sexual relationship took place in the star hotel room of & # 39; Power & # 39; at Four Seasons in Los Angeles.

50 cents has become the last victim of Celina Powell. In his recent video shared on his YouTube channel, the social media star detailed his sexual encounter with the rapper and the actor, in addition to stating that he ate his loot in the process.

In the video, Celina said Fiddy asked her to go to her hotel room at Four Seasons in Los Angeles after they were linked. She did what they told her and met the "Power" star in the hotel, where they relaxed and enjoyed champagne at first. The two talked about various things, including their children and the dispute with Teairra Mari, before getting off and getting dirty.

Affirming that she was the instigator in her connection, she explained: "We went to the room and, as you know, I undressed. I was doing what I do best. He was like, you know, come down, and I was like, okay. And I fell and we just made an automatic burst. This man literally fell for hours. "

However, their relationship did not last long after she lied to him about being pregnant. Celina shared a text conversation between her and Fiddy in which she said: "I'm pregnant. Because of you." Not having it, Fiddy hit him again, "Lol. B *** h, you play too much, sending silly text messages. What are you doing?"

Fiddy has not yet responded to the complaints. However, the "Candy Shop" rapper previously revealed that his ex, Vivica A. Fox, forced him to let her lick her booty when they were having sex. "Now she thinks I'm gay because I let her lick my ass," he wrote at the time. "Wait, I didn't want him to do it, she forced me, my hands were tied. 50 shades of gray."

Vivica hastened to deny the accusation and said in an interview: "There was no ** meal that happened. That was a story that occurred to her … No, it wasn't true."